Former Heathwood Hall standout named to AFCA Good Works Team

Former Heathwood Hall standout Gabe Brandner was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Thursday.
Brandner, a redshirt senior and starting offensive lineman at Duke, was one of 11 players from NCAA Football Subdivision picked for the team. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes for their work off the field.
Brandner helped co-found Lideres Unidos Futbol Club, a free youth soccer program designed to encourage academic success and promote leadership qualities within students from several local high schools. The program has become a safe haven for at-risk youth in Durham, providing a constructive way for youth to spend their time after school.
Brandner also participated with National Inclusion Project, an organization dedicated to children with special needs and served as a Big Brother for a younger teammate for the past two seasons.
Brandner and the rest of the Good Works Team will be honored at halftime of the Allstate Sugar Bowl and take part in a special youth football clinic leading up to the game.
