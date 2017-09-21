Former Heathwood Hall standout and current Duke lineman Gab Brandner was named to Allstate Good Works Team.
Former Heathwood Hall standout and current Duke lineman Gab Brandner was named to Allstate Good Works Team.

High School Sports

Former Heathwood Hall standout named to AFCA Good Works Team

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 21, 2017 09:36 AM

Former Heathwood Hall standout Gabe Brandner was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Thursday.

Brandner, a redshirt senior and starting offensive lineman at Duke, was one of 11 players from NCAA Football Subdivision picked for the team. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes for their work off the field.

Brandner helped co-found Lideres Unidos Futbol Club, a free youth soccer program designed to encourage academic success and promote leadership qualities within students from several local high schools. The program has become a safe haven for at-risk youth in Durham, providing a constructive way for youth to spend their time after school.

Brandner also participated with National Inclusion Project, an organization dedicated to children with special needs and served as a Big Brother for a younger teammate for the past two seasons.

Brandner and the rest of the Good Works Team will be honored at halftime of the Allstate Sugar Bowl and take part in a special youth football clinic leading up to the game.

