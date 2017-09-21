Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS TENNIS
White Knoll 4, Brookland-Cayce 2
Singles: Madison Conwell (BC) d. Khloe Lee 6-0, 6-0; Kelsy White (BC) d. Kalliae Lee 6-7, 6-3, 10-8; Leah Hooks (WK) d. Aubrey Ellisor 6-4, 6-1; Candice Govan (WK) d. Katie Welch 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Abbey Huff (WK) d. Terriona McNeil 6-3, 7-6. Doubles: Ashton Van Putten / Kate Wood (WK) d. Riley Moore / Courtney Merrill 6-1, 6-0.
Airport 4, Irmo 2
Singles: Kiya Davis (I) d. Terri Zummach Powers 6-0, 6-2; Indiyah Scott (A) d. Vanessa Johnson 7-6, 6-2; Jordan Skinner (A) d. Mikaili Gilliard 7-5, 6-4; Isabel Sledschlag (A) d. Ella Faust 6-0, 6-2; Sasha Allen (A) d. Isis Wells 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Saanvi Cherukumalli & Lindsay Brown (I) d. Amaya Epperson & Ashley Hudson 5-7, 6-4 10-8
GIRLS GOLF
Lexington 289, Byrnes 341, River Bluff 343
Low scores: (L) Molly Hardwick 70, Gracyn Burgess 70; (RB) Madison Branum 79
CROSS COUNTRY
Bodyshop Invitational
Boys Team Scores: Lexington 22; River Bluff 77; Fort Dorchester 90; Academic Magnet 114; Blythewood 148; Dutch Fork 162; A.C. Flora 216; Porter-Gaud 248; Ashley Ridge 270; Cardinal Newman 274; Lakewood 285; Ridge View 323; Wardlaw 398; Palmetto Christian 441
Top 10 finishers: Thomas Sutcliffe (Lex) 16:41; Wyatt Hall (FD) 16:51; Zander Jeffcoat (Lex) 17:08; Alan Deogracias (Blythe) 17:13; Heath McDonald (Lex) 17:14; Jeffrey Keene (Lex) 17:22; William Johnson (Lex) 17:25; Colby Caviness (RB) 17:26; Evan Fish (DF) 17:27; William Moran (RB) 17:28
Girls team scores: Dutch Fork 55; AC Flora 63; Porter-Gaud 100; Lexington 104; River Bluff 120; Academic Magnet 121; Heathwood Hall 209; Cardinal Newman 229; Ashley Ridge 231; Blythewood 263; Fort Dorchester 265; Palmetto Christian 382; Ridge View 408; Lakewood 447
Top 10 finishers: Maryah Nasir (Heathwood Hall) 19:17; Hannah Twine (AC Flora) 19:21; Lauren Devaney (Dutch Fork) 19:54; Riley Stuart (River Bluff) 20:05 Brianna Hartley (Dutch Fork) 20:20; Ava Grace Fowler (Lexington) 20:23; Pippa Richter (AC Flora) 20:29; Connor McMahon (Porter-Gaud) 20:43; Kate Kuisel (Academic Magnet) 20:44; Chloe Elebash (Porter Gaud) 20:46
LATE TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Laurens Academy 3,
Richard Winn 0
25-22, 25-23, 25-16
Lugoff-Elgin 3, Crestwood 0
25-9, 25-10, 25-14
River Bluff 3, Fort Mill 0
25-22, 25-21, 27-25
Blythewood 3, Spring Valley 0
25-20, 25-13, 25-18
Cardinal Newman 3, Augusta Christian 0
25-8, 25-7, 25-10
Swansea 3, Edisto 1
23-25, 25-17, 25-5, 25-8
Lexington 3, White Knoll 0
25-10, 25-7, 25-5
