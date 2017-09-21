Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High schools
Girls Golf
Hammond 213, A.C. Flora 220, Airport 257
Medalist: Evey Kriter 39 (H)
Girls tennis
Blythewood 6, White Knoll 0
Match 1
Singles: Sophie Carlton def. Khloe Lee 6-1, 6-2; Jordan Slagle def. Kallie Lee 6-0, 6-1; Emma Horan def. Leah Hooks 6-1, 6-2; Gabi Pryor def. Candice Govan 6-0, 6-0; Victoria Ladd def. Abbey Huff 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Katelynn Krumweide def. Kaitlyn Wood/Ashton VanPutten 6-1, 6-4.
Blythewood 6, White Knoll 0
Match 2
Singles: Jordan Slagle def. Leah Hooks 6-2, 6-1; Gabi Pryor def.Abbey Huff 6-1, 6-0; Kinsey Todd def.Morgan Graber 6-0, 6-0; Victoria Ladd def. Jessi Grillo 6-0, 6-0; Courtney Lee def. Mallyann Watson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Katelynn Krumweide/Ellie Bolio def. Amanda Thompson/Lily Morrison 6-1, 6-1.
York Comprehensive 5, Westwood 1
Singles: Kyndall Ragins def. Madison Cummings 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (8); Abby Morales def. Meera Rogers 6-3, 6-0; Madison Bryant def. Kelsi Sharpe 6-0, 6-0; Emma Patterson def. Kayla Racine 6-0, 6-0; Jessie Comer def. Tierra Ritter 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Mallory Johnson / Breanna Moss def. Cherokee Bradshaw / Abby Gonzales 6-4, 6-1.
Trinity Byrnes 5, Hammond 4
Singles: Mckenzie Davis (TB) def. Mikenzie Turner 6-1, 6-1; Haley Davis (TB) def. Adeline Lundy 6-1, 6-1; Maggie Murrell (TB) def. Marchant Harris 6-4, 6-1; Claire Peebles (TB) def. Maggie Irvin 6-2, 6-3; Katie Wallace Frye (H) def. Schipman Johnston 6-0, 4-6, 10-5; Brianca Beckford (H) def. Laurel Casstevens 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Davis/Davis (TB) def. Mikenzie Turner/ Irvin 8-0; Harris/Frye (H) def. Murrell/Peebles 8-5; Arianna Hall/Beckford (H) def. Eloise Hupfer/ Penelope Kreymidas 8-1
Volleyball
Gilbert 3, Swansea 0
25-12, 25-19, 25-20
Richard Winn 3, King Academy 0
25-21, 25-12, 24-18
Lexington 3, Spring Valley 0
25-17, 25-15, 25-15
Comments