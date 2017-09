0:59 South Pointe coach Strait Herron has high praise for his defense Pause

2:58 Ridge View's Perry Parks gives passionate pre-game speech

0:39 For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

3:28 NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme