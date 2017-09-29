Gray Collegiate defeated Keenan, 10-0, on Thursday in high school football action.
Gray Collegiate defeated Keenan, 10-0, on Thursday in high school football action. C. Rush online@thestate.com
High School Sports

Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

September 29, 2017 12:43 AM

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Gray Collegiate 10, Keenan 0

Josh Doctor had a 15-yard touchdown run, and Eric Anderson kicked a 42-yard field in the second half to give Gray Collegiate its region-opening win.

Girls Golf

Spring Valley 238, Cardinal Newman 209

Medalists: CN: Lextyn Petz 47; SV: Payton Starmack 44.

Girls Tennis

Blythewood 6, Irmo 0

Singles: Sophie Carlton (B) def. Kiya Davis (I) 6-1, 6-1; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Vanessa Johnson (I) 6-0, 6-1; Gabi Pryor (B) def. Mikaili Gilliard (I) 6-0, 6-1; Victoria Ladd (B) def.Saanvi Chervkumalli (I) 6-1, 6-2; Courtney Lee (B) def. Isis Wells (I) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Katelynn Krumwiede/Ellie Bolio (B) def. Amy Robba/Siryce Levine (I) 6-1, 6-0.

Cardinal Newman 5, Hammond 4

Singles: Chloe Nabani (CN) def. Mikenzie Turner (H) 6-1, 6-0; Mary Katherine Gillespie (CN) def. Adeline Lundy (H) 6-1, 6-1; Claire Lewis (H) def, Reagan Hamm (CN) 6-2, 6-3; Marchant Harris (H) def. Madeline FallW (CN) 6-2, 6-2; Julia Brooks def. Maggie Irvin (H) (CN) 6-4, 6-4; Mikayla Turner (H) def. Ashley Maddock (CN) 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Nabani/ Gillespie (CN) def. Mikenzie Turner/Lewis (H) 8-5; Lundy/ Harris (H) def Hamm/ ?? (CN) 8-6; Brooks/ Cutler (CN) def. Mikayla Turner/ Katie Wallace Frye (H) 8-5.

Spring Valley 4, Lexington 3

Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) def. Callie Lewis (L) 6-1, 6-2; Rebecca Bryan (L) def. Chyna Thompson (SV) 6-0, 6-0; Kate McMillan (SV) def. Reet Verma (L) 6-2, 6-4; Caroline Goodman (L) def. Chloe Vandenberg (SV) 6-4, 6-0; Emmie Thompson (L) def. Allie Wierzbowski (SV) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Taylor Williams & Pallavi Rao (SV) def. Maryann Garvin & Emma Whetsell (L) 6-2, 6-3; Crawford Latham & Kate McMillan (SV) def. Callie Lewis & Reet Verma 6-0, 6-0.

Volleyball

Cardinal Newman 3, Hammond 0

25-6, 25-10, 25-11

Strom Thurmond 3, Gilbert 2

20-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 12-15

Airport 3, Midland Valley 1

26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18

Lexington 3, River Bluff 0

25-23, 25-18, 25-19

Richard Winn 3, King Academy 1

25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13

Late Wednesday

CROSS COUNTRY

Pelion Invitational

Boys team scores: Lexington 31; Chapin 86; River Bluff 91; Dutch Fork 101; Pelion 128; Cardinal Newman 183; Wade Hampton 222; Hammond 268; Saluda 293; Fairfield Central 324; Airport 341; Batesburg-Leesville 347; Brookland-Cayce 357; Edisto 436; Bamberg-Ehrhardt 512; Eau Claire 532; Barnwell 533

Top 10 finishers: Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 17:14; Thomas Sutcliffe (Lex) 17:32; Evan Fish (DF) 17:33; Chandler Stanley (Pelion) 17:34; Heath McDonald (Lex) 17:37; Trevor Wilson (WH) 17:41; Zander Jeffcoat (Lex) 17:44; Jeff Keene (Lex) 17:49; William Johnson (Lex) 17:51; Brandon Wilson (RB) 17:53

Girls team scores: Dutch Fork 32; River Bluff 65; Chapin 84; Calhoun Academy 137; Heathwood Hall 162; Cardinal Newman 174; Pelion 195; Lexington 197; PAC 249; Batesburg-Leesville 293; Brookland-Cayce 310; Wade Hampton 379; Barnwell 393; Bamberg-Ehrhardt 405; Orangeburg Prep 416

Top 10 finishers: Maryah Nasir (Heathwood) 19:34; Riley Stuart (RB) 20:06; Lauren Devaney (DF) 20:12; Brianna Hartley (DF) 20:27; Kristen Cherry (CA) 20:46; Mia Perry (DF) 21:44; Alexandra Niggemann (RB) 21:46; Meredith Ussery (Chapin); Mackenzie Meier (DF); Alexis Vandervelde (DF) 21:56

