Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Gray Collegiate 10, Keenan 0
Josh Doctor had a 15-yard touchdown run, and Eric Anderson kicked a 42-yard field in the second half to give Gray Collegiate its region-opening win.
Girls Golf
Spring Valley 238, Cardinal Newman 209
Medalists: CN: Lextyn Petz 47; SV: Payton Starmack 44.
Girls Tennis
Blythewood 6, Irmo 0
Singles: Sophie Carlton (B) def. Kiya Davis (I) 6-1, 6-1; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Vanessa Johnson (I) 6-0, 6-1; Gabi Pryor (B) def. Mikaili Gilliard (I) 6-0, 6-1; Victoria Ladd (B) def.Saanvi Chervkumalli (I) 6-1, 6-2; Courtney Lee (B) def. Isis Wells (I) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Katelynn Krumwiede/Ellie Bolio (B) def. Amy Robba/Siryce Levine (I) 6-1, 6-0.
Cardinal Newman 5, Hammond 4
Singles: Chloe Nabani (CN) def. Mikenzie Turner (H) 6-1, 6-0; Mary Katherine Gillespie (CN) def. Adeline Lundy (H) 6-1, 6-1; Claire Lewis (H) def, Reagan Hamm (CN) 6-2, 6-3; Marchant Harris (H) def. Madeline FallW (CN) 6-2, 6-2; Julia Brooks def. Maggie Irvin (H) (CN) 6-4, 6-4; Mikayla Turner (H) def. Ashley Maddock (CN) 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Nabani/ Gillespie (CN) def. Mikenzie Turner/Lewis (H) 8-5; Lundy/ Harris (H) def Hamm/ ?? (CN) 8-6; Brooks/ Cutler (CN) def. Mikayla Turner/ Katie Wallace Frye (H) 8-5.
Spring Valley 4, Lexington 3
Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) def. Callie Lewis (L) 6-1, 6-2; Rebecca Bryan (L) def. Chyna Thompson (SV) 6-0, 6-0; Kate McMillan (SV) def. Reet Verma (L) 6-2, 6-4; Caroline Goodman (L) def. Chloe Vandenberg (SV) 6-4, 6-0; Emmie Thompson (L) def. Allie Wierzbowski (SV) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Taylor Williams & Pallavi Rao (SV) def. Maryann Garvin & Emma Whetsell (L) 6-2, 6-3; Crawford Latham & Kate McMillan (SV) def. Callie Lewis & Reet Verma 6-0, 6-0.
Volleyball
Cardinal Newman 3, Hammond 0
25-6, 25-10, 25-11
Strom Thurmond 3, Gilbert 2
20-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 12-15
Airport 3, Midland Valley 1
26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18
Lexington 3, River Bluff 0
25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Richard Winn 3, King Academy 1
25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13
Late Wednesday
CROSS COUNTRY
Pelion Invitational
Boys team scores: Lexington 31; Chapin 86; River Bluff 91; Dutch Fork 101; Pelion 128; Cardinal Newman 183; Wade Hampton 222; Hammond 268; Saluda 293; Fairfield Central 324; Airport 341; Batesburg-Leesville 347; Brookland-Cayce 357; Edisto 436; Bamberg-Ehrhardt 512; Eau Claire 532; Barnwell 533
Top 10 finishers: Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 17:14; Thomas Sutcliffe (Lex) 17:32; Evan Fish (DF) 17:33; Chandler Stanley (Pelion) 17:34; Heath McDonald (Lex) 17:37; Trevor Wilson (WH) 17:41; Zander Jeffcoat (Lex) 17:44; Jeff Keene (Lex) 17:49; William Johnson (Lex) 17:51; Brandon Wilson (RB) 17:53
Girls team scores: Dutch Fork 32; River Bluff 65; Chapin 84; Calhoun Academy 137; Heathwood Hall 162; Cardinal Newman 174; Pelion 195; Lexington 197; PAC 249; Batesburg-Leesville 293; Brookland-Cayce 310; Wade Hampton 379; Barnwell 393; Bamberg-Ehrhardt 405; Orangeburg Prep 416
Top 10 finishers: Maryah Nasir (Heathwood) 19:34; Riley Stuart (RB) 20:06; Lauren Devaney (DF) 20:12; Brianna Hartley (DF) 20:27; Kristen Cherry (CA) 20:46; Mia Perry (DF) 21:44; Alexandra Niggemann (RB) 21:46; Meredith Ussery (Chapin); Mackenzie Meier (DF); Alexis Vandervelde (DF) 21:56
