High School Sports

Lexington eighth grader commits to play golf at Clemson

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 12:20 PM

Lexington’s Isabella Rawl hasn’t started high school yet but has made up her mind where she will play in college.

Rawl, an eighth grader, verbally committed to play at Clemson on Tuesday.

“Blessed to announce that I am verbally committed to play college golf at Clemson University!! Truly a dream come true,” Rawl posted on her Twitter page.

Rawl is in her second year on the Lexington High girls varsity golf team and finished third in Class 5A state tournament last season as a seventh grader.

This year, Rawl has finished in the top 10 in seven tournaments played, including a win and second-place finish. She has a 74.3 scoring average with low scores of 69 and 70.

“Isabella is already a tremendous talent, but she is so grounded that it amazes me,” Lexington coach Brandon Smith said. “We are all very excited for her commitment but even more excited that we have her for four more years.”

Lexington is the defending Class 5A champion and has won all eight of its tournaments this year. The Wildcats play in the Region 5-5A tournament next week before heading to the lower state tournament.

