Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
GIRLS GOLF
Palmetto Preview
Team scores: St. James 306; Lexington 307; Boiling Springs 312; Oceanside Collegiate 323; Blythewood 328; Byrnes 328; Spartanburg 343; Dorman 346; May River 347; Fort Dorchester 352; River Bluff 353; Travelers Rest 390; Gilbert 392; Bishop England 425.
Top-10 finishers: Anna Morgan (Spartanburg) 70; Smith Knaffle (St. James) 71; Anna Grace Brock (Emerald) 72; Victoria Hall (Byrnes) 73; Gracyn Burgess (Lexington) 73; Isabella Britt (Boiling Springs) 74; Alyssa Campbell (Clover) 75; Jordan White (St. James) 75; Ellie Johnson (Spartanburg) 75; Kennedy Carroll (Bishop England) 75; Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 75
Hammond 235, Cardinal Newman 185
Individuals: HH: Olivia Antonetti 40. Medalists: H: Evie Kriter 53. CN: Lextyn Petz 38.
Girls tennis
A.C. Flora 4, Spring Valley 2
Singles: Crawford Latham def. Raquel Acco 6-4 6-4; Megan Pleasant def. Chyna Thompson 0-6 1-6; Elise Sandlin def. Kate McMillan 1-6 4-6; Brenda Gauntlet def. Na'ama Hoffman 0-6 1-2 retired; Pallavi Rao def. Karyn Misenheimer 7-5 6-0. Doubles: Caroline Coble/Bess Watson def, Taylor Williams/Olivia Landis 0-6 2-6.
Dreher 6, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Singles: DHS Grace Stricklin def. OW Taylor Reed 6-0 6-0; DHS Evie Dillard def. OW D Harmer 6-3 7-6; DHS Tymia Boles def. OW Taylor Smalls 6-2 6-0; DHS Elizabeth Rambo def. OW Regan Hughes 6-1 6-0; DHS Rachel Evatt def. OW Lillian James 6-0 6-0. Doubles: DHS Alexis Cole/Gail Boyd def. OW T Gladden/ A Parder 6-1 6-1.
Blythewood 6, Dutch Fork 0
Singles: Erica Zippel (B) def. Morgan Camponella (DF) 6-0, 6-2; Hannah Myers (B) def. Megan Berkley (DF) 6-1, 6-2; Sophie Carlton (B) def. Celine Robinson (DF) 6-4, 7-5; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Grayson Galloway (DF) 6-2, 6-2; Emma Horan (B) def. Nicki Joch (DF) 7-6, 7-5. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Gabi Pryor (B) def. Laura and Cara Shuler (DF) 6-2, 0-6, 1-0.
Gilbert 5, Pelion 0
Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) def. Rebekka Braziel 6-0, 6-1; Abby Kandare (G) def. Megan Cribb 6-0, 6-0; Emily Miller (G) def. Alex Wise 6-0, 6-0; Emily Lewis (G) def. Annie Mooreland 6-0, 6-2; Metta Watkins (G) def. Kensington Martin 6-1, 6-0.
River Bluff 6, Lexington 0
Singles: Claire Floyd def. Callie Lewis 6-2, 6-0; Victoria Votion def. Rebecca Bryan 6-2, 6-0; Liyin Zhu def. Caroline Goodman 6-4, 6-2; Maegan Togneri def. Emmie Thompson 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Elizabeth Roquemore def. Maryann Garvin 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Shelby Byers & Jillian Leitzsey def. Emma Whetsell & Rohita Patil 6-1, 6-4.
Wilson Hall 8, Hammond 1
Singles: Mikenzie Turner (H) def. Zan Beasley (WH) 6-2,6-1; Shelby Guldan (WH) def. Claire Lewis (H) 6-0,6-1; Emily Anne Beasley (WH) def. Marchant Harris (H) 6-1, 6-0; Lizzy Davis (WH) def. Maggie Irvin (H) 6-1, 6-2; Carly Allred (WH) def. Mikayla Turner (H) 6-2, 6-3; Bella Land (WWH) def. Katie Wallace Frye (H) 6-1,6-2. Doubles: Emily Anne Beasley/ Davis (WH) def. Mikenzie Turner /Lewis (H) 8-2; Guldan / Allred (WH) def. Wallace / Beckford (H) 8-5; Land/ Areford (WH) def. Lencke/Wallinger (H) 8-2.
Volleyball
Blythewood 3, Lexington 1
25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16
Gilbert 3, Pelion 0
25-12, 25-15, 25-16
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
Dutch Fork 4, Spring Valley 2
Singles: Crawford Lathan (SV) d. Morgan Campanella (DF) 6-0, 6-0; Megan Barkley (DF) d. Chyna Thompson (SV) 6-3, 6-4; Celine Robinson (DF) d. Kate McMillian (SV) 6-2, 6-3; Grayson Galloway (DF) d. Chloe Vandenberg (SV) 6-0, 6-0; Pallavi Rao (SV) d. Amelia Morton (DF) 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Laura & Cara Shuler d. Na'ama Hoffman & Allie Wierzbowski (SV) 6-3, 6-3
VOLLEYBALL
Batesburg-Leesville 3, Silver Bluff 1
25-13, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20
A.C. Flora 3, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
25-20, 25-15, 25-11
