Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day to be on ESPN twice this season

Zion Williamson will be showcased in front of a nationally-televised audience twice during his senior season.
Two of Williamson and Spartanburg Day’s games will be carried on one of the ESPN networks. The Griffins are in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 against an opponent yet to be determined. The Hoophall Classic, which is put on by Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is expected to have 12 of the top 16 players in the ESPN’s Top 100 for the Class of 2018 and include powerhouse programs DeMatha Catholic, Oak Hill and Montverde.
SDS’s other national ESPN TV game will be at home Feb. 8 against Greensboro Day, which has Clemson commit John Newman.
Williamson is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the country and burst on the national scene last year. His dunks have been No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays and he has appeared on the cover of Slam magazine and Sports Illustrated.
Williamson hasn’t announced his college choice but visited Kansas last week and made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina last month. He has official visits planned to Duke and UCLA later this month and also is considering Kentucky and North Carolina.
The 6-foot-7 forward is participating in the USA Basketball training camp this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo.
In addition to the two TV games, Spartanburg Day will play in the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach beginning Dec. 26. The tournament features some of the top teams and players in the country, including Montverde Academy’s RJ Barrett, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2018.
Spartanburg Day also was supposed to play in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. and Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta but withdrew from those events.
Other highlights of SDS’s schedule include road games at Byrnes, defending Class 5A champion Dorman and York Prep. The York Prep game will be held at Winthrop University. The Griffins, the two-time SCISA 2A champs, also host defending SCISA 3A champion Porter-Gaud, which features Division I prospects Aaron Nesmith, Josiah James and Jake Langford.
Hammond is the only Midlands school on the schedule and the Skyhawks travel to SDS on Nov. 21.
Spartanburg Day schedule
Nov 14: at Christ School (NC); Nov. 21: vs. Hammond; Nov. 28: vs. Carolina Day; Dec. 1: vs. Porter-Gaud; Dec. 5: at Dorman; Dec. 7: at Greenwood Christian (Lander University); Dec. 12: at Gaston Day; Dec. 15: at Byrnes; Dec. 26-30: Beach Ball Classic (Myrtle Beach); Jan. 5: at Shannon Forest; Jan. 7: at York Prep (Winthrop University); Jan. 8: vs. Pinewood Prep; Jan. 11: vs. Asheville Christian (NC); Jan. 13: Hoophall Classic (Springfield, Mass.); Jan. 17: vs. Rabun Gap; Jan. 19: vs. Shannon Forest; Jan. 23: vs. Oakbrook Prep; Jan. 26: at Spartanburg Christian; Jan. 30: vs. Greenwood Christian; Feb. 2: vs. Spartanburg Christian; Feb. 6: at Oakbrook Prep; Feb. 8: vs. Greensboro Day (NC); Feb. 12-13: Region tournament (At Wofford)
