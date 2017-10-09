High School Sports

Cardinal Newman girls win SCISA golf championship

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 09, 2017 8:41 PM

The Cardinal Newman girls golf team captured the SCISA Girls Golf Championship on Monday.

The Cardinals shot a 191 and edged out Ashley Hall by three shots to win the rain-shortened event at the Hackler Course in Myrtle Beach. The tournament was held to nine holes because of rain.

CN’s Lextyn Petz shot a 39 was co-medalist with Laurence Manning’s Lexi Bennett.

SCISA Girls Golf Championship

Team Scores: Cardinal Newman 191; Ashley Hall 194; Palmetto Christian 212; Pinewood Prep 214; Wilson Hall 221; Porter-Gaud 223; Hammond 224; Hilton Head Christian 233

All-State team: Lextyn Petz (Cardinal Newman); Lexi Bennett (Laurence Manning); Emma Louise Hunt (Carolina Academy); Karla Correa (Pinewood Prep); Raegan Propes (Ashley Hall)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring 2:28

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring
Gilbert's Chad Leaphart: This win was for a lot of people 1:55

Gilbert's Chad Leaphart: This win was for a lot of people
Highlights: Gilbert defeats Brookland-Cayce, 33-14 2:50

Highlights: Gilbert defeats Brookland-Cayce, 33-14

View More Video