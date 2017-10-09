Cardinal Newman girls win SCISA golf championship

The Cardinal Newman girls golf team captured the SCISA Girls Golf Championship on Monday.
The Cardinals shot a 191 and edged out Ashley Hall by three shots to win the rain-shortened event at the Hackler Course in Myrtle Beach. The tournament was held to nine holes because of rain.
CN’s Lextyn Petz shot a 39 was co-medalist with Laurence Manning’s Lexi Bennett.
SCISA Girls Golf Championship
Team Scores: Cardinal Newman 191; Ashley Hall 194; Palmetto Christian 212; Pinewood Prep 214; Wilson Hall 221; Porter-Gaud 223; Hammond 224; Hilton Head Christian 233
All-State team: Lextyn Petz (Cardinal Newman); Lexi Bennett (Laurence Manning); Emma Louise Hunt (Carolina Academy); Karla Correa (Pinewood Prep); Raegan Propes (Ashley Hall)
