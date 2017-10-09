The Lexington High girls golf team won their 12th consecutive region championship Monday.
The Lexington High girls golf team won their 12th consecutive region championship Monday. Special to The State
The Lexington High girls golf team won their 12th consecutive region championship Monday. Special to The State

High School Sports

Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff reports

October 09, 2017 10:16 PM

High school

football

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saluda at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)

Indian Land at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)

Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (At Ben Lippen)

Friday

Airport at Aiken

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville

Blythewood at Lexington

Calhoun Academy at Northside Christian

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud

Chester at Camden

Chapin at Lower Richland

Chapman at Mid-Carolina

Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dutch Fork at White Knoll

Edisto at Brookland-Cayce

Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Laurens Academy at Richard Winn

Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville

Midland Valley at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Newberry at Clinton

Newberry Academy at WW King

North Central at Buford

Pelion at Swansea

Ridge View at Richland Northeast

River Bluff at Spring Valley (At Spirit Communications Park)

Strom Thurmond at Gilbert

Westwood at York

Cross country

SC Cross Country Coaches Polls

Girls Overall: Rankings: 1. Riverside; 2. Daniel; 3. Hilton Head; 4. Dorman; 5. JL Mann; 6. Mauldin; 7. Wade Hampton; 8. A.C. Flora; 9. Dutch Fork; 10. Wando; 11. James Island; 12. Augusta Prep; 13. St Joseph’s; 14. Eastside; 15. Fort Mill

Class 5A: 1. Riverside; 2. Dorman; 3. J.L. Mann; 4. Mauldin; 5. Wade Hampton; 6. Dutch Fork; 7. Wando; 8. James Island; 9. Fort Mill; 10. Lexington

Class 4A: 1. Daniel; 2. Hilton Head; 3. AC Flora; 4. Eastside; 5. Wren; 6. Dreher; 7. Chapin; 8. Travelers Rest; 9. N Myrtle Beach; 10. Colleton County

Class 3A: 1. Waccamaw; 2. Bluffton; 3. Indian Land; 4. Seneca; 5. May River; 6. Walhalla; 7. Palmetto; 8. Woodruff; 9. Pendleton; 10. Pelion

Class 2A: 1. St Joseph’s; 2. Greer Middle College; 3. Landrum; 4. Academic Magnet; 5. Ninety Six; 6. Christ Church; 7. Braisher MC; 8. Buford; 9. Southside Christian; 10. Greenville Tech Charter

SCISA: 1. Porter-Gaud; 2. Ashley Hall; 3. Sptartanburg Christian; 4. Ben Lippen; 5. Calhoun Academy; 6. Cardinal Newman; 7. Heathwood Hall; 8. Hammond; 9. Thomas Sumter; 10. Spartanburg Day

BOYS

Boys Overall Rankings: 1. Hilton Head; 2. Lexington; 3. Riverside; 4. Dorman; 5. Eastside; 6. Wando; 7. Summerville; 8. St. Joseph’s; 9. Academic Magnet; 10. River Bluff; 11. T.L. Hanna; 12. Mauldin; 13. Waccamaw; 14. Chapin; 15. Blue Ridge

Class 5A: 1. Lexington; 2. Riverside; 3. Dorman; 4. Wando; 5. Summerville; 6. River Bluff; 7. T.L. Hanna; 8. Mauldin; 9. Spring Valley; 10. Fort Dorchester

Class 4A: 1. Hilton Head; 2. Eastside; 3. Chapin; 4. Blue Ridge; 5. Greer; 6. Aiken; 7. Beaufort; 8. AC Flora; 9. Dreher; 10. Wren

Class 3A: 1. Waccamaw; 2. Bishop England; 3. Walhalla; 4. Pelion ; 5. Bluffton; 6. Seneca; 7. May River; 8. Powdersville; 9. Broome; 10. Palmetto

Class 2A: 1. St Joseph’s; 2. Acadmeic Magnet; 3. Greer Middle College; 4. Landrum; 5. Greenville Tech Charter; 6. Christ Church; 7. Braisher Middle College; 8. Ninety Six; 9. Southside Christian; 10. Liberty

SCISA: 1. Spartanburg Day; 2. Ben Lippen; 3. Cardinal Newman; 4. Heathwood Hall; 5. Trinity-Byrnes; Porter-Gaud; 7. Hammond; 8. Wilson Hall; 9. Thomas Sumter; 10. Sptartanburg Christian

Girls golf

Region 5-5A Championship

Team Scores: Lexington 291; Blythewood 314; River Bluff 325; Dutch Fork 416; Spring Valley 438; White Knoll 468; Irmo 542

Top 10 finishers: Gracyn Burgess (Lexington) 68; MK Talledo (Blythewood) 74; Karlee Vardas (Lexington) 74; Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 74 Kennedy Gooding (Lexington) 75; Marley Barefoot (River Bluff) 75; Madison Branum (River Bluff) 76; Molly Hardwick (Lexington) 78; Alexis Hodge 79; Lindsey Hoile (Blythewood) 80; Parker Stalvey (Blythewood) 80; Mady Richards (Blythewood) 80

SCISA State Golf Tournament

Top Scores: Cardinal Newman 191; Ashley Hall 194; Oakmetto Christian 212; Pinewood Prep 214; Wilson Hall 221; Porter-Gaud 223; Hammond 224; Hilton Head Christian 233

Medalists: Lextyn Petz (Cardinal Newman) 39; Lexi Bennett (Laurence Manning) 39; Emma Hunt (Carolina Academy) 41; Karla Correa (Pinewood Prep) 41; Raegan Propes (Ashley Hall) 45

Girls tennis

A.C. Flora 4, River Bluff 2

Singles: Raquel Acco (ACF) def. Clare Floyd. 6-4,6-0; Megan Pleasant (ACF) def. Ellen Zhu. 6-0,1-6, 1-0; Elise Sandlin (ACF) def. Maegan Togneri. 7-5,6-2; Kiana Thatcher (RB) def. Breland Gann 6-2,4-6,1-0; Karsyn Misenheimer (ACF) def. Elli Delk. 6-0,6-3. Doubles: Shelby Byers/Elizabeth Roquemore (RB) def. Caroline Coble/ Bess Watson (ACF) 6-2,7-6.

Blythewood 6, Spring Valley 0

Singles:Erica Zippel (B) def. Crawford Latham (SV) 2-6, 6-3, 1-0; Hannah Myers (B) def. Chyna Thompson (SV) 6-1, 6-3; Sophie Carlton (B) def. Kate McMillan (SV) 6-1, 6-1; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Chloe Vanderberg (SV) 6-0, 6-2; Emma Horan (B) def. Allie Wierzbonski (SV) 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Kinsey Todd (B) def. Taylor Williams/Summer Gayles (SV) 7-5, 6-3.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: Cardinal Newman defeats Heathwood Hall, 61-51

    Cardinal Newman defeats Heathwood Hall in boys SCISA 1-3A action.

Highlights: Cardinal Newman defeats Heathwood Hall, 61-51

Highlights: Cardinal Newman defeats Heathwood Hall, 61-51 1:35

Highlights: Cardinal Newman defeats Heathwood Hall, 61-51
Watch: Spartanburg Day's Lee Sartor discusses Zion Williamson's return 1:50

Watch: Spartanburg Day's Lee Sartor discusses Zion Williamson's return
Highlights: Gray Collegiate defeats Keenan 2:31

Highlights: Gray Collegiate defeats Keenan

View More Video