Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High school
football
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Never miss a local story.
Saluda at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)
Indian Land at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)
Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (At Ben Lippen)
Friday
Airport at Aiken
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville
Blythewood at Lexington
Calhoun Academy at Northside Christian
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Chester at Camden
Chapin at Lower Richland
Chapman at Mid-Carolina
Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Dutch Fork at White Knoll
Edisto at Brookland-Cayce
Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Hammond at Wilson Hall
Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville
Midland Valley at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Newberry at Clinton
Newberry Academy at WW King
North Central at Buford
Pelion at Swansea
Ridge View at Richland Northeast
River Bluff at Spring Valley (At Spirit Communications Park)
Strom Thurmond at Gilbert
Westwood at York
Cross country
SC Cross Country Coaches Polls
Girls Overall: Rankings: 1. Riverside; 2. Daniel; 3. Hilton Head; 4. Dorman; 5. JL Mann; 6. Mauldin; 7. Wade Hampton; 8. A.C. Flora; 9. Dutch Fork; 10. Wando; 11. James Island; 12. Augusta Prep; 13. St Joseph’s; 14. Eastside; 15. Fort Mill
Class 5A: 1. Riverside; 2. Dorman; 3. J.L. Mann; 4. Mauldin; 5. Wade Hampton; 6. Dutch Fork; 7. Wando; 8. James Island; 9. Fort Mill; 10. Lexington
Class 4A: 1. Daniel; 2. Hilton Head; 3. AC Flora; 4. Eastside; 5. Wren; 6. Dreher; 7. Chapin; 8. Travelers Rest; 9. N Myrtle Beach; 10. Colleton County
Class 3A: 1. Waccamaw; 2. Bluffton; 3. Indian Land; 4. Seneca; 5. May River; 6. Walhalla; 7. Palmetto; 8. Woodruff; 9. Pendleton; 10. Pelion
Class 2A: 1. St Joseph’s; 2. Greer Middle College; 3. Landrum; 4. Academic Magnet; 5. Ninety Six; 6. Christ Church; 7. Braisher MC; 8. Buford; 9. Southside Christian; 10. Greenville Tech Charter
SCISA: 1. Porter-Gaud; 2. Ashley Hall; 3. Sptartanburg Christian; 4. Ben Lippen; 5. Calhoun Academy; 6. Cardinal Newman; 7. Heathwood Hall; 8. Hammond; 9. Thomas Sumter; 10. Spartanburg Day
BOYS
Boys Overall Rankings: 1. Hilton Head; 2. Lexington; 3. Riverside; 4. Dorman; 5. Eastside; 6. Wando; 7. Summerville; 8. St. Joseph’s; 9. Academic Magnet; 10. River Bluff; 11. T.L. Hanna; 12. Mauldin; 13. Waccamaw; 14. Chapin; 15. Blue Ridge
Class 5A: 1. Lexington; 2. Riverside; 3. Dorman; 4. Wando; 5. Summerville; 6. River Bluff; 7. T.L. Hanna; 8. Mauldin; 9. Spring Valley; 10. Fort Dorchester
Class 4A: 1. Hilton Head; 2. Eastside; 3. Chapin; 4. Blue Ridge; 5. Greer; 6. Aiken; 7. Beaufort; 8. AC Flora; 9. Dreher; 10. Wren
Class 3A: 1. Waccamaw; 2. Bishop England; 3. Walhalla; 4. Pelion ; 5. Bluffton; 6. Seneca; 7. May River; 8. Powdersville; 9. Broome; 10. Palmetto
Class 2A: 1. St Joseph’s; 2. Acadmeic Magnet; 3. Greer Middle College; 4. Landrum; 5. Greenville Tech Charter; 6. Christ Church; 7. Braisher Middle College; 8. Ninety Six; 9. Southside Christian; 10. Liberty
SCISA: 1. Spartanburg Day; 2. Ben Lippen; 3. Cardinal Newman; 4. Heathwood Hall; 5. Trinity-Byrnes; Porter-Gaud; 7. Hammond; 8. Wilson Hall; 9. Thomas Sumter; 10. Sptartanburg Christian
Girls golf
Region 5-5A Championship
Team Scores: Lexington 291; Blythewood 314; River Bluff 325; Dutch Fork 416; Spring Valley 438; White Knoll 468; Irmo 542
Top 10 finishers: Gracyn Burgess (Lexington) 68; MK Talledo (Blythewood) 74; Karlee Vardas (Lexington) 74; Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 74 Kennedy Gooding (Lexington) 75; Marley Barefoot (River Bluff) 75; Madison Branum (River Bluff) 76; Molly Hardwick (Lexington) 78; Alexis Hodge 79; Lindsey Hoile (Blythewood) 80; Parker Stalvey (Blythewood) 80; Mady Richards (Blythewood) 80
SCISA State Golf Tournament
Top Scores: Cardinal Newman 191; Ashley Hall 194; Oakmetto Christian 212; Pinewood Prep 214; Wilson Hall 221; Porter-Gaud 223; Hammond 224; Hilton Head Christian 233
Medalists: Lextyn Petz (Cardinal Newman) 39; Lexi Bennett (Laurence Manning) 39; Emma Hunt (Carolina Academy) 41; Karla Correa (Pinewood Prep) 41; Raegan Propes (Ashley Hall) 45
Girls tennis
A.C. Flora 4, River Bluff 2
Singles: Raquel Acco (ACF) def. Clare Floyd. 6-4,6-0; Megan Pleasant (ACF) def. Ellen Zhu. 6-0,1-6, 1-0; Elise Sandlin (ACF) def. Maegan Togneri. 7-5,6-2; Kiana Thatcher (RB) def. Breland Gann 6-2,4-6,1-0; Karsyn Misenheimer (ACF) def. Elli Delk. 6-0,6-3. Doubles: Shelby Byers/Elizabeth Roquemore (RB) def. Caroline Coble/ Bess Watson (ACF) 6-2,7-6.
Blythewood 6, Spring Valley 0
Singles:Erica Zippel (B) def. Crawford Latham (SV) 2-6, 6-3, 1-0; Hannah Myers (B) def. Chyna Thompson (SV) 6-1, 6-3; Sophie Carlton (B) def. Kate McMillan (SV) 6-1, 6-1; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Chloe Vanderberg (SV) 6-0, 6-2; Emma Horan (B) def. Allie Wierzbonski (SV) 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Kinsey Todd (B) def. Taylor Williams/Summer Gayles (SV) 7-5, 6-3.
Comments