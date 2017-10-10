More Videos

  • A'ja Wilson is the leader of the team

    Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's

Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's
Staley says senior USC women's basketball player is ready for the pro's Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

High School Sports

Heathwood Hall to retire A’ja Wilson’s jersey

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 4:02 PM

Heathwood Hall will honor three of its top basketball players in school history, including A’ja Wilson.

Wilson, a 2014 grad of Heathwood Hall, Brionna Dickerson (2005) and Corey Littlejohn (2015) will have their jerseys retired Jan. 12 in a ceremony between varsity basketball games against Hammond.

Wilson averaged 34.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and five blocks during her senior year of high school in helping the Highlanders to SCISA 3A state championship. She was Gatorade Player of Year, McDonald’s All-American and was WBCA, Naismith and Parade Magazine Player of the Year in her final season before going to South Carolina.

Wilson was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in helping theGamecocks to their first national title this year. She is two-time Southeastern Conference Player of Year heading into her senior year at USC.

Dickerson is Heathwood’s all-time leading scorer, with more than 3,400 points despite missing her senior year because of injury. She went on to play at South Carolina and started in her final two years.

Littlejohn scored more than 2,000 points and had 1,000 rebounds, while leading the Highlanders to the 2011 state championship, before a four-year career at UNC Asheville.

