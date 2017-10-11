Top teams from US, Canada set for Bojangles’ Bash hoops tourney

The Bojangles’ Bash field is expanding its reach beyond the United States.
For the first time in the event’s history, a team from Canada will play in it. Orangeville of Ontario, Canada will. Orangeville is the alma mater of Thon Maker and Jamal Murray and this year’s team features Michigan commit Ignas Brazdeikis.
The event will be held Dec. 7-9 at Ridge View High School.
“We are proud to welcome such a talented, diverse mix of high schools to Columbia and the Bojangles’ Bash for three action-packed nights of basketball,” said Brian Rosefield, Bojangles’ Bash Director and Athletic Director of Ridge View High School. “It’s exciting for us to have so many impressive recruits from elite programs competing under one roof. Our goal has always been to give student-athletes, coaches and fans a first-class experience, and this year’s Bojangles’ Bash promises to be our best one yet.”
Other out of state teams include Huntington Prep (WV), Trinity Christian (NC), Cox Mill (NC), Word of God (NC) and Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD).
Cox Mill has North Carolina commit Rechon “Leaky” Black and Wendall Moore, one of the top prospects in Class of 2019. Trinity Christian has highly-touted junior Joey Baker, who has offers from Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Florida among others.
Seventeen players listed on Rivals 150 and four of the top 25-ranked high school juniors in the country will be playing in the event.
Midlands teams in the field include host Ridge View, Gray Collegiate, A.C. Flora, Westwood, Ben Lippen, Keenan and Lower Richland. Other Palmetto State teams are Dorman, Sumter and West Florence.
Matchups and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
Players to Watch
Joey Baker (Trinity Christian) – Ranked No. 20 by 247Sports for Class of 2018
Rechon “Leaky” Black (Cox Mill) – Top 100 prospect and UNC commit
Ignas Brazdeikis (Orangeville Prep) – Michigan commit
Christian Brown (Lower Richland) – Ranked No. 13 by ESPN in Class of 2019
Gabe Bryant (Dorman) – Gardner-Webb commit
Juwan Gary (Gray Collegiate) – Ranked No. 27 in Class of 2019
Jermaine Harris (Rock Creek Christian) – Rhode Island commit
Dontarius James (Huntington Prep) – Has offer from Kansas among others
Wendell Moore (Cox Mill) – Top 30 prospect for Class of 2019
Kenneth Nwuba (Huntington Prep) – Ranked in top 200 for Class of 2018
Malcolm Wilson (Ridge View) – Offers from Clemson, South Carolina. Rated in top 150 in Class of 2020
