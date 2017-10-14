More Videos

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring 2:28

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring

Pause
SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 0:25

Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:16

Rental house scam victim tells his story

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

  • Ridge View coach Perry Parks: Don't be satisfied

    Ridge View coach Perry Parks talks to histeam following 43-0 over Richland Northeast.

Ridge View coach Perry Parks: Don't be satisfied

Ridge View coach Perry Parks talks to histeam following 43-0 over Richland Northeast.
lbezjak@thestate.com