Midlands swimmers have big day at state championships

A.C. Flora girls and Chapin boys finished third in Class 4A to lead the Midlands teams at the SCHSL championships Saturday.
Eastside won both the boys and girls championships Chapin girls were fifth and Dreher sixth. The Flora boys were fifth.
The winners and top three finishers from the Midlands were:
A.C. Flora’s 200 IM relay team won state title for second year in a row and 200 freestyle relay was second.
Never miss a local story.
ACF’s Emerson Edwards won the 100 freestyle and second in 100 breaststroke
ACF’s Megan Robbins won the 100 butterfly and second in 200 freestyle.
Dreher’s Hayley Mason won 500 freestyle and was second in 100 freestyle.
Dreher girls won 200 freestyle relay and was third in 400 freestyle relay
Chapin boys were third in 400 freestyle,
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina’s Ben Hawkins and Brookland-Cayce’s Nathan Walton each won state championships in 3A.
Hawkins won the 100 breastroke and was 2nd in the 200 freestyle. Walton won the 100 backstroke and was third in 100 freestyle to help the Bearcats to an eighth-place finish.
Newberry’s Ethan Burge was third in 100 butterfly.
Class 5A
River Bluff and Spring Valley boys finished fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead the Midlands teams.
Dutch Fork’s Wyatt Boyer was second in 200 IM and 500 freestyle. SV’s Jonathan Frye was third 100 freestyle V’s 200 freestyle relay was third.
Lexington’s Jackson Hardy was second in 100 butterfly, and third in 100 freestyle.
Wando boys and girls won the state titles.
SCISA Championships
The Cardinal Newman girls and Ben Lippen boys had second-place showings in the SCISA 3A championships at the Augusta Aquatic Swimming Center.
Hammond boys finished third and the Skyhawk girls were fourth.
Porter-Gaud boys and girls won the championships
The winners and top three finishers from the Midlands were:
Girls
Cardinal Newman
Sarah Libenow (1st, 200 freestyle; 2nd, 500 freestyle); Alyce Etter (2nd, 200 freestyle; 3rd, 100 freestyle); Donna Etter (3rd, freestyle, 2nd, 100 freestyle); 200 freestyle relay (1st); 400 freestyle relay (2nd)
Ben Lippen
Lydia Parrish (1st, 50 freestyle; 2nd, 100 backstroke);
Hammond
200 IM relay (3rd); Payton Vidrane (2nd, 50 freestyle) 200 freestyle (3rd)
Heathwood Hall
Olivia Moran (2nd, 100 butterfly)
Boys
Ben Lippen
Andrew Hoover (3rd, 200 freestyle); Matthew Fadel (1st, 50 freestyle; 1st 100 freestyle); Alex Berrens (3rd, 50 freestyle; 3rd, 100 freestyle ); Alex Brooks (1st, 500 freestyle; 2nd, 100 backstroke); 200 freestyle relay (1st); 400 freestyle relay (1st)
Hammond
200 IM relay (3rd); James Runge (2nd, 100 butterfly)
Comments