Midlands high school playoff schedules

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 11:31 PM

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A

Thursday

Summerville at Lexington

Dutch Fork at West Florence

Spring Valley at James Island

Stratford at Blythewood

Socastee at River Bluff

Class 4A

Thursday

Region 4-4A fourth place at Westwood

Richland Northeast at Region 4-4A champion

Crestwood at A.C. Flora

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

Darlington at Chapin

Class 3A

Wednesday

Southside at Camden

Fairfield Central at Palmetto

Mid-Carolina at Crescent

Loris at Gilbert

Swansea at Waccamaw

Brookland-Cayce at Aynor

Class 2A

Keenan at North Central

Cheraw at Gray Collegiate

Eau Claire at Buford

Marion at Batesburg-Leesville

TENNIS

Class 5A

Wednesday

West Ashley at River Bluff

Lexington at West Florence

Spring Valley at James Island

Ashley Ridge at Blythewood

Sumter at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

Wednesday

Midland Valley at Ridge View

A.C. Flora w/bye

Lower Richland at Hartsville

Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin

Dreher at Darlington

Class 3A

Wednesday

Mid-Carolina w/bye

Berea/Emerald at Camden

Loris at Brookland-Cayce

Georgetown at Gilbert

Pelion at Aynor

Class 2A

Oct. 23

Johnsonville at Batesburg-Leesville

SCISA

Tuesday

Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Cardinal Newman at Ashley Hall

