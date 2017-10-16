Midlands high school playoff schedules

VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
Thursday
Summerville at Lexington
Dutch Fork at West Florence
Spring Valley at James Island
Stratford at Blythewood
Socastee at River Bluff
Class 4A
Thursday
Region 4-4A fourth place at Westwood
Richland Northeast at Region 4-4A champion
Crestwood at A.C. Flora
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
Darlington at Chapin
Class 3A
Wednesday
Southside at Camden
Fairfield Central at Palmetto
Mid-Carolina at Crescent
Loris at Gilbert
Swansea at Waccamaw
Brookland-Cayce at Aynor
Class 2A
Keenan at North Central
Cheraw at Gray Collegiate
Eau Claire at Buford
Marion at Batesburg-Leesville
TENNIS
Class 5A
Wednesday
West Ashley at River Bluff
Lexington at West Florence
Spring Valley at James Island
Ashley Ridge at Blythewood
Sumter at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Wednesday
Midland Valley at Ridge View
A.C. Flora w/bye
Lower Richland at Hartsville
Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin
Dreher at Darlington
Class 3A
Wednesday
Mid-Carolina w/bye
Berea/Emerald at Camden
Loris at Brookland-Cayce
Georgetown at Gilbert
Pelion at Aynor
Class 2A
Oct. 23
Johnsonville at Batesburg-Leesville
SCISA
Tuesday
Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall
Hammond at Wilson Hall
Cardinal Newman at Ashley Hall
