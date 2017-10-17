Lexington girls win Class 5A Lower State golf tournament

Led by defending state champion Lexington, four Midlands girls golf teams qualified for the Class 5A state championship.
Lexington shot a 301 on Monday to win the Class 5A Lower State championship at The Country Club of South Carolina in Florence by 24 shots. Lexington senior and Clemson commit Gracyn Burgess shot a 1-under 71 to win medalists honors. All five Lexington golfers finished in the top 10.
Blythewood finished second with a 325. The Bengals’ Parker Stalvey (73) and MK Talledo (75) were second and third, respectively. Other Midlands teams who qualified were fourth-place River Bluff (345) and eighth-place Dutch Fork (423).
In Class 3A, Gilbert qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive year of the program. The Indians broke the school record by 47 shots in shooting a 355 to finish fifth. Kaylee Price shot an 83 to lead Gilbert.
Oceanside Collegiate won the event with a 297. Bluffton’s Sophia Burnett shot a 63 to earn medalist honors.
The Class 4A Lower State championship will be held Tuesday. The state championships are set for Oct. 23-24 at various sites.
Class 5A Lower State
Team scores (Top 8 qualify): Lexington 301; Blythewood 325; Wando 340; River Bluff 345; Fort Dorchester 351; Socastee 361; Carolina Forest 391; Dutch Fork 423; Stratford 441; James Island 456; Ashley Ridge 461; Conway 475; Spring Valley 482; West Florence 490; Summerville 496.
Top-10 finishers: Gracyn Burgess (Lex) 71; Parker Stalvey (Bly) 73; MK Talledo (Bly) 75; Mia Gray (CF) 76; Molly Hardwick (Lex) 76; Isabella Rawl (Lex) 77; Karlee Vardas (Lex) 77; CeCe Knecht (FD); Marley Barefoot (RB) 78; Kennedy Gooding (Lex) 80.
Class 3A Lower State
Team scores (Top 8 qualify): Oceanside Collegiate 293; Bluffton 297; May River 331; Bishop England 343; Gilbert 355; Georgetown 388; Waccamaw 391; Aynor 399; McBee 399; Loris 442.
