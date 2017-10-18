Midlands girls golfers qualify for Class 4A championhip

Chapin, A.C. Flora and Dreher’s Jordan Guyton qualified for the Class 4A girls’ golf tournament Tuesday.
Guyton, who played as an individual, finished second overall with a 77 at the Hackler Golf Course in Myrtle Beach. Chapin finished fourth with a team score of 373 and A.C. Flora had a 405 to finish sixth. The top eight teams qualify for the state tournament, which will be held Monday and Tuesday at Barony Golf Course at Hilton Head Island.
St. James won the tournament with a 306. SJ golfer and South Carolina commit Smith Knaffle was the medalist. Chapin’s Emily Baker was eighth with an 85.
Team Scores: (Top 8 qualify): St. James 306; Hartsville 357; Myrtle Beach 363; Chapin 373; Hilton Head 383; A.C. Flora 405; North Myrtle Beach 411; Beaufort 441; Lugoff-Elgin 490; Cane Bay 542
