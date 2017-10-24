High School Sports

Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedule

Staff Reports

October 24, 2017 7:35 AM

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A

Tuesday

Ashley Ridge at Lexington

Blythewood at Carolina Forest

River Bluff at Wando

Class 4A

Tuesday

Greenville at Westwood

North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora

St. James at Lugoff-Elgin

Chapin at Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

Monday

Battery Creek 3, Gilbert 1

9-25, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26

Camden 3, Woodruff 1

Wednesday

Powdersville at Camden

Class 2A

Monday

Southside Christian 3, North Central 1

Gray Collegiate 3, Landrum 0

Batesburg-Leesville 3, Latta 0

Wednesday

Batesburg-Leesville at Johnsonville

Christ Church at Gray Collegiate

TENNIS

Class 5A

Tuesday

Spring Valley at West Florence

Dutch Fork at Wando

Summerville at River Bluff

Blythewood at Socastee

Class 4A

Tuesday

Chapin at Myrtle Beach

Daniel at Ridge View

Berkeley at A.C. Flora

Dreher at Hilton Head

Class 3A

Tuesday

Indian Land at Mid-Carolina

Woodruff at Camden

Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce

Class 2A

Tuesday

Johnsonville at Batesburg-Leesville

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday

Class 5A Championship at Lexington Country Club

Class 4A Championship at Barony Golf Course at Port Royal

Class 3A Championship at River Falls Golf Course in Chapman

