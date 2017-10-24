Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedule

SCHSL PLAYOFFS
VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
Tuesday
Ashley Ridge at Lexington
Blythewood at Carolina Forest
River Bluff at Wando
Class 4A
Tuesday
Greenville at Westwood
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
St. James at Lugoff-Elgin
Chapin at Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Monday
Battery Creek 3, Gilbert 1
9-25, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26
Camden 3, Woodruff 1
Wednesday
Powdersville at Camden
Class 2A
Monday
Southside Christian 3, North Central 1
Gray Collegiate 3, Landrum 0
Batesburg-Leesville 3, Latta 0
Wednesday
Batesburg-Leesville at Johnsonville
Christ Church at Gray Collegiate
TENNIS
Class 5A
Tuesday
Spring Valley at West Florence
Dutch Fork at Wando
Summerville at River Bluff
Blythewood at Socastee
Class 4A
Tuesday
Chapin at Myrtle Beach
Daniel at Ridge View
Berkeley at A.C. Flora
Dreher at Hilton Head
Class 3A
Tuesday
Indian Land at Mid-Carolina
Woodruff at Camden
Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A
Tuesday
Johnsonville at Batesburg-Leesville
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday
Class 5A Championship at Lexington Country Club
Class 4A Championship at Barony Golf Course at Port Royal
Class 3A Championship at River Falls Golf Course in Chapman
