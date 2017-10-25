Tuesday’s Midlands playoff scoreboard, schedule

High schools
Tennis playoffs
River Bluff 6, Summerville 0
Singles: Claire Floyd d. Paige Reynolds 7-6, 6-2; Victoria Votion d. Sullivan Long 6-4, 7-6; Liyin Zhu d. Lizzie Naval 6-2, 6-3; Maegan Togneri d. Hannah McKee 6-1, 6-0; Kiana Thatcher d. Annelise Pagon 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore / Shelby Byers d. Gwen Rast / Zakiya Wilson 6-2, 6-1.
AC Flora 5, Berkeley 1
Singles: Abby Cotuna (B) d. Raquel Acco 6-4, 6-4; Megan Pleasant (ACF) d. Logan Ponce 6-0, 6-0; Elise Sandlin (ACF) d. Shelby McCutcheon 6-1, 6-1; Breland Gann (ACF) d. Mary Neely Jones 6-3, 6-1; Karsyn Misenheimer (ACF) d. Ashley Morelle. 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Caroline Coble / Bess Watson (ACF) d. Jane Hulst / Sarah West 6-2, 6-3.
Spring Valley 4, West Florence 2
Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) d. Reagan Dunnam 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sansbury (WF) d. Chyna Thompson 6-4, 6-4; Brittany Yarnal (WF) d. Chloe Vandenberg 7-6, 6-4; Pallavi Rao (SV) d. Emily King 6-4, 6-1; Allie Wierzbowski (SV) d. Ally Yarnal 7-6, 6-4. Doubles: Taylor Williams / Kate McMillan (SV) d. Katie Smaldone / Grace Bailey 6-1, 7-6.
Volleyball playoffs
Lexington 3, Ashley Ridge 0
25-16, 25-13, 25-20
Top players: (L) Phoebe Perkins 5 aces; Maggie Salley 4 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks; Baiiley Taylor 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 block.
Lugoff-Elgin 3, St,. James 1
L-E leaders: Sarah Turner 5 kills, 27 assists; Kennedy Robinson 7 kills, 3 blocks, Madi Campbell 5 kills, 2 blocks; Bella Armstrong 5 kills, 2 blocks; Sydney Ochoa 4 kills; PA Wells 4 aces; Natalie Taylor 31 digs.
SCHEDULE
VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
Tuesday
Thursday
Blythewood at Wando
James Island at Lexington
Class 4A
Tuesday
Thursday
Westwood at Aiken
North Myrtle Beach at Lugoff-Elgin
Class 3A
Wednesday
Powdersville at Camden
Class 2A
Wednesday
Batesburg-Leesville at Johnsonville
Christ Church at Gray Collegiate
TENNIS
Class 5A
Tuesday
Wednesday
Spring Valley at River Bluff
Blythewood at Wando
Class 4A
Tuesday
Wednesday
Beaufort at A.C. Flora
Class 3A
Tuesday
Class 2A
Tuesday
