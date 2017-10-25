High School Sports

Tuesday’s Midlands playoff scoreboard, schedule

Staff Reports

October 25, 2017 9:11 AM

High schools

Tennis playoffs

River Bluff 6, Summerville 0

Singles: Claire Floyd d. Paige Reynolds 7-6, 6-2; Victoria Votion d. Sullivan Long 6-4, 7-6; Liyin Zhu d. Lizzie Naval 6-2, 6-3; Maegan Togneri d. Hannah McKee 6-1, 6-0; Kiana Thatcher d. Annelise Pagon 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore / Shelby Byers d. Gwen Rast / Zakiya Wilson 6-2, 6-1.

AC Flora 5, Berkeley 1

Singles: Abby Cotuna (B) d. Raquel Acco 6-4, 6-4; Megan Pleasant (ACF) d. Logan Ponce 6-0, 6-0; Elise Sandlin (ACF) d. Shelby McCutcheon 6-1, 6-1; Breland Gann (ACF) d. Mary Neely Jones 6-3, 6-1; Karsyn Misenheimer (ACF) d. Ashley Morelle. 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Caroline Coble / Bess Watson (ACF) d. Jane Hulst / Sarah West 6-2, 6-3.

Spring Valley 4, West Florence 2

Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) d. Reagan Dunnam 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sansbury (WF) d. Chyna Thompson 6-4, 6-4; Brittany Yarnal (WF) d. Chloe Vandenberg 7-6, 6-4; Pallavi Rao (SV) d. Emily King 6-4, 6-1; Allie Wierzbowski (SV) d. Ally Yarnal 7-6, 6-4. Doubles: Taylor Williams / Kate McMillan (SV) d. Katie Smaldone / Grace Bailey 6-1, 7-6.

Volleyball playoffs

Lexington 3, Ashley Ridge 0

25-16, 25-13, 25-20

Top players: (L) Phoebe Perkins 5 aces; Maggie Salley 4 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks; Baiiley Taylor 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 block.

Lugoff-Elgin 3, St,. James 1

L-E leaders: Sarah Turner 5 kills, 27 assists; Kennedy Robinson 7 kills, 3 blocks, Madi Campbell 5 kills, 2 blocks; Bella Armstrong 5 kills, 2 blocks; Sydney Ochoa 4 kills; PA Wells 4 aces; Natalie Taylor 31 digs.

SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A

Tuesday

Lexington 3, Ashley Ridge 0

Blythewood 3 Carolina Forest 0

Wando 3, River Bluff 1

Thursday

Blythewood at Wando

James Island at Lexington

Class 4A

Tuesday

Westwood 3, Greenville 2

North Myrtle Beach 3, A.C. Flora 0

Lugoff-Elgin 3, St. James 1

Myrtle Beach 3, Chapin 0

Thursday

Westwood at Aiken

North Myrtle Beach at Lugoff-Elgin

Class 3A

Wednesday

Powdersville at Camden

Class 2A

Wednesday

Batesburg-Leesville at Johnsonville

Christ Church at Gray Collegiate

TENNIS

Class 5A

Tuesday

Spring Valley 4, West Florence 2

Wando def. Dutch Fork

River Bluff 6, Summerville 0

Blythewood def. Socastee

Wednesday

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Blythewood at Wando

Class 4A

Tuesday

Myrtle Beach 5, Chapin 1

Daniel def. Ridge View

A.C. Flora 5, Berkeley 1

Hilton Head 5, Dreher 1

Wednesday

Beaufort at A.C. Flora

Class 3A

Tuesday

Indian Land at Mid-Carolina

Woodruff 5, Camden 1

Bluffton 4, Brookland-Cayce 2

Class 2A

Tuesday

Johnsonville at Batesburg-Leesville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lexington girls golf celebrates 12th state title

    Lexington girls golf team discusses winning the Class 5A state tournament by 49 shots.

Lexington girls golf celebrates 12th state title

Lexington girls golf celebrates 12th state title 1:57

Lexington girls golf celebrates 12th state title
Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley
Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19 2:12

Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19

View More Video