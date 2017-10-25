Heathwood Hall’s Jaelen King has been named as one of the Carolina Panthers’ Community Captains.
Heathwood Hall senior named one of Carolina Panthers’ community captains

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 25, 2017 1:51 PM

Heathwood Hall senior quarterback/receiver Jaelen King has been selected as a Carolina Panthers Community Captain.

The Panthers’ Community Captain program recognizes 10 high school student-athletes in North and South Carolina who excel in their sport, classroom and their community. In order to be considered as a Community Captain, individuals must be nominated, maintain a 3.0 or higher grade point average and perform voluntary community service.

King and the other nine honorees will be honored during an on-field ceremony at a Panthers home game and receive a personalized Carolina Panthers game ball.

King, who also plays basketball and soccer team, was Heathwood’s Wendy’s High School Heisman winner. He is a National Merit Semifinalist and has a 4.82 GPA.

King threw for 113 yards, rushed for 47 and had two TDs Friday against Orangeburg Prep before going down with an injury.

