Heathwood Hall senior named one of Carolina Panthers’ community captains

Heathwood Hall senior quarterback/receiver Jaelen King has been selected as a Carolina Panthers Community Captain.
The Panthers’ Community Captain program recognizes 10 high school student-athletes in North and South Carolina who excel in their sport, classroom and their community. In order to be considered as a Community Captain, individuals must be nominated, maintain a 3.0 or higher grade point average and perform voluntary community service.
King and the other nine honorees will be honored during an on-field ceremony at a Panthers home game and receive a personalized Carolina Panthers game ball.
King, who also plays basketball and soccer team, was Heathwood’s Wendy’s High School Heisman winner. He is a National Merit Semifinalist and has a 4.82 GPA.
King threw for 113 yards, rushed for 47 and had two TDs Friday against Orangeburg Prep before going down with an injury.
Comments