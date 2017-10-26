High School Sports

Wednesday’s Midlands scoreboard, playoff schedule

October 26, 2017 12:52 AM

High schools

Tennis playoffs

River Bluff 5, Spring Valley 1

Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) d. Claire Floyd 6-4, 6-3; Victoria Votion (RB) d. Chyna Thompson 6-2, 6-2; Liyin Zhu (RB) d. Chloe Vanderburg 6-1, 6-0; Maegan Togneri (RB) d. Na’ama Hoffman 6-1, 6-3; 5) Kiana Thatcher (RB) d. Pallavi Rao 6-0, 7-6. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore / Shelby Byers (RB) d. Kate McMillan / Taylor Williams 6-4, 6-4.

AC Flora 6, Beaufort 0

Singles: Raquel Acco d. McKenzie Daniel 6-1, 6-2; Megan Pleasant d. Morgan Louw 6-0, 6-0; Elise Sandlin de.f Kirsten Stone 6-0, 6-0; Breland Gann d. Sophie Bellomy 6-2, 7-5; Karsyn Misenheimer d. Lucy Bruns 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Caroline Coble / Bess Watson d. Caroline Louw / Lucy Aydlette 6-4, 6-0.

Wando 4, Blythewood 2

Singles: Erica Zippel (B) d. Abby Sinclaire, 6-3, 6-3; Kelsey Sinclaire (W) d. Hannah Myers, 6-3, 6-4; Sophie Carlton (B) d. Emma Chadwick, 5-7, 7-6 (7), 10-7; Grace McKellar (W) d. Jordan Slagle, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-6; Adelia Phillips (W) d. Emma Horan, 6-0, 1-6, 10-7. Doubles: Karson Powers / Ellie Zimmerman (W) d. Rachel Truitt / Kinsey Todd, 7-5, 6-4.

SCHEDULE

Class 5A

Wednesday

River Bluff 5, Spring Valley 1

Wando 4, Blythewood 2

Monday

Lower State Championship

River Bluff at Wando

Class 4A

Wednesday

A.C. Flora 6, Beaufort 0

Monday

Lower State Championship

Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora

Volleyball playoffs

SCHEDULE

Class 5A

Thursday

Blythewood at Wando

James Island at Lexington

Class 4A

Thursday

Westwood at Aiken

North Myrtle Beach at Lugoff-Elgin

Class 3A

Wednesday

Powdersville 3, Camden 2

Class 2A

Wednesday

Johnsonville 3, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Gray Collegiate 3, Christ Church 0

Monday

Upper State Championship

Gray Collegiate at St. Joseph’s

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me

    Gilbert receiver Manny Bright and coach Chad Leaphart discuss Bright not being selected for North-South football game.

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me 1:14

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me
Gilbert coach dons mullet after winning region title 1:35

Gilbert coach dons mullet after winning region title
Lexington girls golf celebrates 12th state title 1:57

Lexington girls golf celebrates 12th state title

View More Video