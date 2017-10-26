Wednesday’s Midlands scoreboard, playoff schedule

High schools
Tennis playoffs
River Bluff 5, Spring Valley 1
Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) d. Claire Floyd 6-4, 6-3; Victoria Votion (RB) d. Chyna Thompson 6-2, 6-2; Liyin Zhu (RB) d. Chloe Vanderburg 6-1, 6-0; Maegan Togneri (RB) d. Na’ama Hoffman 6-1, 6-3; 5) Kiana Thatcher (RB) d. Pallavi Rao 6-0, 7-6. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore / Shelby Byers (RB) d. Kate McMillan / Taylor Williams 6-4, 6-4.
AC Flora 6, Beaufort 0
Singles: Raquel Acco d. McKenzie Daniel 6-1, 6-2; Megan Pleasant d. Morgan Louw 6-0, 6-0; Elise Sandlin de.f Kirsten Stone 6-0, 6-0; Breland Gann d. Sophie Bellomy 6-2, 7-5; Karsyn Misenheimer d. Lucy Bruns 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Caroline Coble / Bess Watson d. Caroline Louw / Lucy Aydlette 6-4, 6-0.
Wando 4, Blythewood 2
Singles: Erica Zippel (B) d. Abby Sinclaire, 6-3, 6-3; Kelsey Sinclaire (W) d. Hannah Myers, 6-3, 6-4; Sophie Carlton (B) d. Emma Chadwick, 5-7, 7-6 (7), 10-7; Grace McKellar (W) d. Jordan Slagle, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-6; Adelia Phillips (W) d. Emma Horan, 6-0, 1-6, 10-7. Doubles: Karson Powers / Ellie Zimmerman (W) d. Rachel Truitt / Kinsey Todd, 7-5, 6-4.
SCHEDULE
Class 5A
Wednesday
Monday
Lower State Championship
River Bluff at Wando
Class 4A
Wednesday
Monday
Lower State Championship
Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora
Volleyball playoffs
SCHEDULE
Class 5A
Thursday
Blythewood at Wando
James Island at Lexington
Class 4A
Thursday
Westwood at Aiken
North Myrtle Beach at Lugoff-Elgin
Class 3A
Wednesday
Powdersville 3, Camden 2
Class 2A
Wednesday
Johnsonville 3, Batesburg-Leesville 0
Gray Collegiate 3, Christ Church 0
Monday
Upper State Championship
Gray Collegiate at St. Joseph’s
