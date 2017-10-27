Thursday’s Midlands high school playoff scoreboard, schedule

HIGH SCHOOLS
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 5A
Thursday
Wando 3, Blythewood 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-16)
Lexington 3, James Island 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18)
Top players: (L) Bailey Taylor 12 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Alyssa Sapp 11 kills, 3 blocks; Layla Sarvis 59 assists, 2 aces, 3 kills; Maggie Salley 22 kills.
Lower State Championship
Tuesday
Lexington at Wando
Class 4A
Thursday
Aiken 3, Westwood 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-23)
North Myrtle Beach 3, Lugoff-Elgin (25-16, 25-22, 25-23)
Class 2A
Monday
Upper State Championship
Gray Collegiate at St. Joseph’s
TENNIS PLAYOFFS
Class 5A
Monday
Lower State Championship
River Bluff at Wando
Class 4A
Monday
Lower State Championship
Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora
Class 3A
Monday
Upper State Championship
Woodruff at Mid-Carolina
Comments