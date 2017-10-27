High School Sports

Thursday’s Midlands high school playoff scoreboard, schedule

October 27, 2017 9:13 AM

HIGH SCHOOLS

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 5A

Thursday

Wando 3, Blythewood 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-16)

Lexington 3, James Island 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18)

Top players: (L) Bailey Taylor 12 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Alyssa Sapp 11 kills, 3 blocks; Layla Sarvis 59 assists, 2 aces, 3 kills; Maggie Salley 22 kills.

Lower State Championship

Tuesday

Lexington at Wando

Class 4A

Thursday

Aiken 3, Westwood 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-23)

North Myrtle Beach 3, Lugoff-Elgin (25-16, 25-22, 25-23)

Class 2A

Monday

Upper State Championship

Gray Collegiate at St. Joseph’s

TENNIS PLAYOFFS

Class 5A

Monday

Lower State Championship

River Bluff at Wando

Class 4A

Monday

Lower State Championship

Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora

Class 3A

Monday

Upper State Championship

Woodruff at Mid-Carolina

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

    Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart, Erikson Abney and Manny Bright discuss team's turnaround, fan support and winning first title

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround
Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me 1:14

Gilbert's Manny Bright: All-star snub will motivate me
Gilbert coach dons mullet after winning region title 1:35

Gilbert coach dons mullet after winning region title

View More Video