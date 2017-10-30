3 Midlands girls tennis teams headed to state championships

Three Midlands girls tennis teams will be playing for state championships Saturday.
River Bluff, A.C. Flora and Mid-Carolina won their state semifinal matches Monday to advance to Saturday’s state championships at Cayce Tennis Center.
River Bluff defeated Wando in dramatic fashion to win the Class 5A Lower State championship. The Gators advance to their first state title match and faces Spartanburg.
The Gators’ No. 1 doubles team of Mary Claire Floyd and Liyin Zhu won the third set tiebreaker, 10-3, to clinch the 4-3 victory against the Warriors.
Zhu also won her singles match over Emma Chadwick, 6-4, 6-3. Maegan Togneri also won her singles match for the Gators.
River Bluff won both at doubles, including Elizabeth Roquemore and Shelby Byers’ 6-2, 6-4 win.
The Falcons defeated Hilton Head Island 5-1 in the Class 4A Lower State championship. A.C. Flora advances to Saturday’s title match against defending champion Greenville. Greenville beat Daniel, 5-1, to win the 4A Upper State championship.
It is A.C. Flora’s third trip to the state finals. The Falcons are 0-2 in the previous two trips.
Against Hilton Head, A.C. Flora won four of five singles matches. Flora winners were Raquel Acco, Megan Pleasant, Elise Sandlin, Karsyn Misenheimer and the doubles team of Caroline Coble and Bess Watson.
Mid-Carolina had no trouble in defeating Woodruff, 6-0, in the Class 3A Upper State championship. It is the second consecutive title trip for the Rebels.
Mid-Carolina will take on Bishop England for the second consecutive year.
In volleyball, Gray Collegiate lost to St. Joseph’s 3-0 in the Class 2A Upper State championship. The War Eagles were making their first trip to the state semifinals in school history.
Gray Collegiate finished the season with a school record of 46 wins.
