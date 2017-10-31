High School Sports

Lexington volleyball falls to Wando in Lower State final

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 9:21 PM

Lexington’s volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night.

Wando defeated the Wildcats, 28-26, 26-24, 25-22, in the Class 5A Lower State final. With the win, the Warriors advance to Saturday’s state championship against Dorman. It is the second straight year the two teams meet in the final and fourth straight championship appearance for Wando.

Lexington, which had leads in all three sets, finishes its season at 30-10. The Wildcats won the Region 5-5A title and ended the year by winning 12 of its last 16 matches.

