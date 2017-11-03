Midlands teams going for tennis, cross country championships

Maegan Togneri and Elizabeth Roquemore were part of the first girls’ tennis team in River Bluff history.
Five years later, the senior duo is part of the first Gators team to play for a state championship. River Bluff takes on Spartanburg on Saturday for the Class 5A title at the Cayce Tennis Center.
“We weren’t good when we first started out but to see how far we come and how this team has grown has been special,” said Roquemore, who plays No. 2 doubles. “Hopefully we can come out on top Saturday. It will be a great feeling.”
The Gators (20-3) defeated Wando in a marathon match to make it to the championship. River Bluff trailed 3-2 heading into doubles. But Roquemore and Shelby Byers tied it at No. 2 doubles and eighth grader Liyin Zhu and Claire Floyd won, 5-7, 6-3, 10-4, to earn the first championship trip.
“Coming into the year, I knew we had a chance to play on Saturday,” River Bluff coach Brian Lim said. “We didn’t lose anyone and we got better. We had a taste of it last year, making it to lower state but we have the chance this year. We might not have the best player in the state but we got some of best team chemistry and that is made a big difference.”
River Bluff is one of three Midlands teams playing for tennis championships Saturday. A.C. Flora is making its third appearance and faces defending state champion Greenville in Class 4A, and Mid-Carolina goes against powerhouse Bishop England in a rematch of last year’s 3A final.
The Falcons are looking to complete the first undefeated season in school history. A.C. Flora is 21-0 and defeated Hilton Head, 6-0, in the Lower State final. The Seahawks eliminated the Falcons in last year’s playoff.
“The crucial turning point was us losing to Hilton Head last year and to see the look of defeat on some of the girls,” A.C. Flora coach Amy Martin said. “But we continued to work from that day forward.”
Mid-Carolina looks to end BE’s championship streak. The Battling Bishops have won six straight championships, five in 2A and one moving up to 3A last season.
The Rebels have defending state singles champion and South Carolina commit Elise Mills and North-South selection Riley Frazier
“We really have improved from last year,” Frazier said. “Tournaments have helped, everyone has taken private lessons. It’s going to be close I think.”
In addition to tennis championships, the state cross country and volleyball championships are going on Saturday. The Lexington cross country boys team enters the meet ranked No. 1 in coaches’ rankings and are going for its fifth state championship.
SCHSL Championships
TENNIS
At Cayce Tennis Center
Saturday
Class 5A
River Bluff vs. Spartanburg, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
A.C. Flora vs. Greenville, 10 a.m.
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina vs. Bishop England, noon
Class 2A
Christ Church vs. Academic Magnet
Volleyball
At Chapin High School
Class A
Branchville vs. Lewisville 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A
St. Joseph’s vs. Academic Magnet, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Bishop England vs. Powdersville, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Pickens vs. Myrtle Beach, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Wando vs. Dorman, 7 p.m.
Cross Country Championships
At Sandhills Research Center
Class 5A Girls: 9 a.m.; Class 4A Girls: 9:30 a.m.; Class 5A Boys: 10 a.m.; Class 4A Boys: 10:30 a.m. Class 3A Girls: Noon; Class A/2A Girls: 12:30 p.m.; Class 3A Boys: 1 p.m.; Class 2A Boys: 1:30 p.m.; Class A Boys: 2 p.m.
