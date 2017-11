2:49 L-E coach Matt Campbell: Every day we are creating a new legacy here Pause

2:30 Brookland-Cayce erases early deficit vs Loris to open playoffs

0:32 Move Over PSA

4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia?

2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

1:25 Blowout over Coker still has Staley talking about what Gamecocks can do better

0:25 10 best photos from USC Women's Basketball against Coker College

0:43 New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start