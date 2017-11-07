Mid-Carolina junior, Gamecocks commit wins state individual tennis title

Mid-Carolina junior and South Carolina commit Elise Mills is a state champion for the third straight year.
Mills defeated Christ Church’s Day Nuckolls, 7-5, 6-4 to win the Class A/2A/3A individual state championship Tuesday at the Cayce Tennis Center. It is her third straight individual title.
Mills didn’t lose a set during her five matches in the championship. She went unbeaten during the regular season and playoffs for Mid-Carolina, which finished runner-up to Bishop England in the Class 3A championship. She won her singles match and teamed with Riley Frazier to account for Rebels’ points in the championship match.
Two members of A.C. Flora’s 4A runner-up team earned all-state honors – fourth-place Raquel Acco and Meagan Pleasant, who also won Sportsmanship Award.
Comments