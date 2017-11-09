How Zion captured the night, even though he sat out dunk contest in Spartanburg

Zion Williamson didn’t participate in Slamfest 2017 at the Hangar at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg on Wednesday night.
Dorman High School’s Gabe Bryant won the contest with reverse dunk, beating Boiling Springs’ Kamal Desor in the finals.
But Williamson, the No. 2 ranked high school basketball prospect in the country, still stole the show.
He had a pair of acrobatic dunks after the contest, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
“It was like a little voice, ’Zion, get out there and dunk, please,’ ” Williamson said. “I really enjoyed myself.”
There was a 3-point shooting contest as well as the dunk contest.
Seth Buckley, First Baptist Church’s Minister to Students, told the Spartanburg paper the night was designed to reinforce positive choices.
Williamson has taken official visits to Kansas, Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina, as well as unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He is reportedly considering an official visit to Clemson this weekend.
Comments