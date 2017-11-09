Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk this past season.
Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk this past season. C. Rush online@thestate.com
Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk this past season. C. Rush online@thestate.com

High School Sports

How Zion captured the night, even though he sat out dunk contest in Spartanburg

By Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

November 09, 2017 10:12 AM

Zion Williamson didn’t participate in Slamfest 2017 at the Hangar at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg on Wednesday night.

Dorman High School’s Gabe Bryant won the contest with reverse dunk, beating Boiling Springs’ Kamal Desor in the finals.

But Williamson, the No. 2 ranked high school basketball prospect in the country, still stole the show.

He had a pair of acrobatic dunks after the contest, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

“It was like a little voice, ’Zion, get out there and dunk, please,’ ” Williamson said. “I really enjoyed myself.”

There was a 3-point shooting contest as well as the dunk contest.

Seth Buckley, First Baptist Church’s Minister to Students, told the Spartanburg paper the night was designed to reinforce positive choices.

Williamson has taken official visits to Kansas, Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina, as well as unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He is reportedly considering an official visit to Clemson this weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Heathwood Hall's Maryah Nasir discusses why she picked South Carolina

    Heathwood Hall's Maryah Nasir signed her letter of intent to run track and cross country at South Carolina.

Heathwood Hall's Maryah Nasir discusses why she picked South Carolina

Heathwood Hall's Maryah Nasir discusses why she picked South Carolina 1:16

Heathwood Hall's Maryah Nasir discusses why she picked South Carolina
Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win 2:38

Battle-tested Westwood look for second straight road playoff win
Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins 1:22

Westwood football team: We just try to ball out for Ellis Hawkins

View More Video