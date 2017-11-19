River Bluff at 2017 cheerleading state championships

Highlights from Spring Valley's 96-58 win over Fort Dorchester in third round of Class 5A girls playoffs.
Highlights from No. 1 Blythewood's 96-61 win over Socastee in the Class 5A playoffs.
Zion Williamson scored 32 points and seven dunks in Spartanburg Day's 82-35 win over St. Andrew's in first round of SCISA 2A playoffs.
Wilson defeated Lower Richland, 49-32, in Class 4A girls playoffs .
Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts talks about Memorial Stadium memories, opening season against Mallard Creek on Aug.18.
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri talks about facing Dutch Fork in the season opener in Charlotte Kickoff Night on Aug. 18
Eastside won the Class 4A wrestling state championship with a 47-18 win over Chapin.
West-Oak defeated Swansea, 58-18, to win its second straight Class 3A wrestling title.
Highlights from Ridge View's 60-50 win over Westwood in high school basketball action.
Ridge View players and coaches celebrate win over Westwood, winning No. 1 seed from Region 3-4A.
Westwood girls defeated Ridge View, 68-49, to win share of first Region 3-4A title.
Chapin had 13 athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Lexington rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat Dutch Fork, 46-45.