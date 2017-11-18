Chapin, Dutch Fork win cheerleading state titles

Chapin and Dutch Fork continued their cheerleading dominance Saturday at the South Carolina High School League state championships.
Dutch Fork captured the Class 5A title, while Chapin won the Class 4A title at Colonial Life Arena.
The Eagles added to their record total with their 13th championship. Chapin has won titles in nine of the past 10 years, with the last two coming since it moved to Class 4A. The other championships came in Class 3A. The Eagles finished with a score of 353 points. St. James was second with 309. Lugoff-Elgin (287) came in fifth, A.C. Flora (229) was 10th and Airport (208) 11th.
It was much closer for Dutch Fork as the Silver Foxes edged Lexington 350-348 for their second consecutive title and seventh overall. Dutch Fork’s seven titles tie Liberty for second most.
Never miss a local story.
River Bluff was third with a score of 336. Blythewood (280) was seventh and White Knoll (276) eighth.
In Class 3A, Brookland-Cayce finished second behind Palmetto. It was the second consecutive year the Bearcats finished second in the championships. B-C finished with a score of 258, 5 points ahead of Mid-Carolina. Gilbert finished 12th.
Comments