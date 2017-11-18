More Videos

    Chapin High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

High School Sports

Chapin, Dutch Fork win cheerleading state titles

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 18, 2017 10:39 PM

Chapin and Dutch Fork continued their cheerleading dominance Saturday at the South Carolina High School League state championships.

Dutch Fork captured the Class 5A title, while Chapin won the Class 4A title at Colonial Life Arena.

The Eagles added to their record total with their 13th championship. Chapin has won titles in nine of the past 10 years, with the last two coming since it moved to Class 4A. The other championships came in Class 3A. The Eagles finished with a score of 353 points. St. James was second with 309. Lugoff-Elgin (287) came in fifth, A.C. Flora (229) was 10th and Airport (208) 11th.

It was much closer for Dutch Fork as the Silver Foxes edged Lexington 350-348 for their second consecutive title and seventh overall. Dutch Fork’s seven titles tie Liberty for second most.

River Bluff was third with a score of 336. Blythewood (280) was seventh and White Knoll (276) eighth.

In Class 3A, Brookland-Cayce finished second behind Palmetto. It was the second consecutive year the Bearcats finished second in the championships. B-C finished with a score of 258, 5 points ahead of Mid-Carolina. Gilbert finished 12th.

    Dutch Fork High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

    A.C. Flora High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

    Blythewood High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

    Brookland-Cayce High School finished second in the 3-A State Cheerleading Competition at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017.

    Lexington High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

    River Bluff High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

    White Knoll High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

    River Bluff High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

