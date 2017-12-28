Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Girls basketball
Dutch Fork 47, Mauldin 20
DF: Robertson 4, Jones 6, Iyonna Harris 12, Jalyn Anderson 13, Barnwell 4, Golden 8. M: Austin 5, Seppel 2, Raddy 1, Brown 2, Collette Romp 10
Providence Day 52, Cardinal Newman 46
CN: Ashlyn Watkins 21, Mya Parter 14, Beadle 8, Meyers 3. PD: K. Boyd 29, Levitz 12, Smith 5, Owens 3, Ferguson 3
Lower Richland 56, Hammond 49
H: Trinity Johnson 11, Tyra Myers 11, Felder 9, Ahlea Myers 14, Walker 2. LR: S Washington 20, Z Adams 15, L Smith 17, Nelson 4
Wyoming East 56, Westwood 55
W: Unique Drake 28, Lockett 8, Belton 7, Etheredge 5, Leveretter 4, Frederick 3. WE: Kara Sandy 16, Gabby Lupardus 15, Emily Saunders 12, Blankenship 8, Davidson 3, Lusk 2
Irmo 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49
I: Nadia Scott 12, Ehrial Wagstaff 11, Tianna Hampton 12.
Boys basketball
Hammond 69, Christian Academy MB 58
H: Lucas Prickett 21, Trent Green 15, Isaiah Washington 12, Burch 7, Lipsitz 6, A. Wilson 3, Canty 3, A. Prickett 2. CA: Matthews 8, Guyton 17, Woods 8, Johnson 7, Fulford 3, Green 15
Village Christian 86, Ben Lippen 56
VC: Travian McCray 17, Khuath Gatkhuath 21. BL: Javian Bellamy 21, Ryan McCray 17
Airport 69 Columbia 44
A: Calvin Ford 20, Brandon Jamison 11, Boozer 7, Robinson 7, Howell 6, Campbell 4, Canada 4, Lawrence 4, Dillon 2, Stone 2, Tillmon 2. C: Nate Miller 17, Tyrese Blocker 12, Hayes 5, Copeland 4, Durden 2, Dorsey 2, Squirewell 2
Dutch Fork 69, Timberland 36
DF: Jalin Hyatt 17, Long 3, Thompson 8, Raymond 2, Williams 3, McClurkin 4, Stewart 4, Kerry Eaddy 16, Wright 2, Austin Gilliard 10
Cardinal Newman 70, Sumter 58
CN: Chico Carter Jr. 20, Josh Beadle 17, Brandon Pirie 12, Shane O’Connor 11, Reedy 6, Dunlap 4. S: Isaiah Moore 18, Jaylen Johnson 13, Singleton 9, Kroskey 7, McCoy 4, Jackson 3, Felder 3
Blythewood 64, AC Flora 60
B: Jonathan Breeland 25, Robert Braswell 17, Thompson 8. ACF: Diamante Brown 10, DJ Sinkler 11, Daniel Harper-Finney 13
Keenan 61, Dawson County (GA) 54
K: Jones 8, Sanders 8, Latrell Taylor 14, Raekwon Horton 17, Ervin Stone 14
