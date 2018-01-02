Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Girls basketball
Airport 71, Columbia 38
A: Abbriana Washington 17, Jolisa Cullum 11, India Candelario 10, Caliegh Corbitt 10, Jackson 9, Henning 6, Young 5, Johnson 3. C: B. Brown 10, Howard 8, Kennedy 8, Porter 6, Deloach 2, Gettis 2, Jackson 2
Richland Northeast 50, Cardinal Newman 41
RN: S. Godfrey 19, D. Jackson 11, C. Windley 10, T. Britt 8, K. Brown 2. CN: Ashlyn Watkins 15, Parter 9, Beadle 7, Boyer 6, Alyce Etter 2, Meyers 2
Dutch Fork 36, Blythewood 22
B: Weeks 3, Alexis Mims 10, Nichols 2, Jackson 6. DF: Roberson 2, Harris 3, Anderson 2, Barnwell 7, Madison Goldsen 14, Malovic 4, Sanders 4
Boys basketball
Airport 59, Columbia 55
A: Nygel Boozer 20, Calvin Ford 10, Howell 9, Lawrence 9, Canada 6, Robinson 4, Jamison 1. C: Tyrese Blocker 15, Miller 8, Dorsey 8, Tucker 8, Salahuddin 6, Copeland 5, Squirewell 2, Durden 2, Puch 1
Cardinal Newman 86, Richland Northeast 42
CN: Chico Carter Jr. 15, Josh Beadle 11, Patrick Reedy 11, Brandon Pirie 10, Tom Sheida 10, Flemming 9, Earle 7, O’Connor 4, Wilbur 3, Dunlap 2, Tucker 2, Lorick Jr. 2. RN: N. Nowell 17, Brown 9, White 4, Montgomery 4, Robinson 4, Vereen 2, Osby 2
Blythewood 71, Dutch Fork 47
B: Tre Jackson 26, Jonathan Breeland 15. DF: Jaedon Williams 17, Jalin Hyatt 7
