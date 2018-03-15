Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
SC Baseball Coaches Polls
Class 5A
1. Northwestern; 2. Dutch Fork; 3. Lexington; 4. Summerville; 5. TL Hanna; 6. Blythewood; 7. Dorman; 8. Boiling Springs; 9. River Bluff; T-10. JL Mann; T-10. West Ashley
Class 4A
1. Chapin; 2. North Augusta; 3. Eastside; 4. St. James; 5. AC Flora; 6. Cane Bay; 7. Airport; 8. Lugoff-Elgin; 9. Wren; 10. North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Seneca; 3. Waccamaw; 4. Chapman; 5. Strom Thurmond; 6. Powdersville; 7. Mid-Carolina; 8. Woodruff; 9. Wade Hampton; 10. May River
Class 2A
1. Chesnee; 2. Fox Creek; 3. Abbeville; 4. Latta; 5. Cheraw; 6. Barnwell; 7. Ninety Six; 8. St. Josephs; 9. Landrum; T-10. Liberty; T-10. Johnsonville
Class A
1. Lewisville; 2. Lamar; 3. McBee; 4. Green Sea-Floyds; 5. Lake View; 6. Dixie; 7. Hannah-Pamplico; 8. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 9. Branchville; 10. East Clarendon
Cardinal Newman 8, Gray Collegiate 2
W: Myles Hedgecock (2-1) L: Hunter Helms S: Jake Rehling (1) Hitters: (CN) Simon Penso 3-4, 5 RBI
Airport 7, Brookland-Cayce 3
W: Parker Whittle Hitters: (A) Justin Allen 2-4; Sam LaFrage 2-4; Simms Owens 2-3
Dutch Fork 17, White Knoll 0 (4)
W: Ty Olenchuk Hitters: (DF) Crosby Jones 2-3, 2 RBI; Noah Jackson 3-4, 3 RBI; Max Reeves 3-3, 3 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 8, Chapin 3
W: Walker Branham Hitters: (L-E) Justin Dorton 4 RBI
River Bluff 7, Sumter 4
WP: Herndon. Hitters: RB: Hannon 3-4 HR, C. Gray 2-3
Boys tennis
Lexington 6, Aiken 0
Singles: Hampton Cope d. Mason Brodie 6-2, 6-2; Patrick Cronin d. Travis Chappell 6-0, 6-2; Mehul Jain d. Sean Pullan 6-0, 6-1; Alex Fellers d. Timothy Bolton 6-1, 6-0; Connor Hewson d. Charlie Glenny 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Henry Sims / Lucas Boyer d. Jim Driscoll / Carter Feraldi 6-2, 6-2
Gilbert 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Brett Duncan d. Connor Dupree 6-2, 6-0; Thomas Spencer d. Kyle Stansell 6-2, 6-3; Zach Henley d. Ryan Mullin 6-3, 6-0; Adam Smith d. Tito Lopez 6-1, 6-3; Dolan Hislop d. Bernard Guinyard 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Blaine Hardee / Saylor Hardee d. Austin Robison / Kye Walker 7-6, 6-2
Boys lacrosse
AC Flora 6, Chapin 5
Goals: (ACF) JT Irvin 3, William King, Jack Sparrow, Michael Graf
Softball
White Knoll 10, Fort Mill 0 (5)
W: Andrea Lyon (no-hitter). L: Ally Hall. Hitters: (WK) Hannah Goodwin 2-4, HR; Maddie Miller 2-3, HR; Syvannah Workman 2-3
Gilbert 12, Lexington 3
W: Savana Rosson L: S. Santini Hitters: (L) S. Santini 3-4, R, RBI; S. Montgomery 2-3. (G) Madison Pride 3-4, 3 R; Leah Kearse 3-4, 2 R, RBI; Savana Rosson 2-5, HR, 2R, 4 RBI; Emily Stalvey 2-3, 2B, 2R; Aubrey Stalvey 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Girls soccer
Blythewood 7, Irmo 0
Goals: Claire Ellis, Lauren Hendry, Ariana Paez, Kayla Reese, Claudia Watson, Erica Zippel 2.
Boys soccer
Richland Northeast 3, Providence Athletic Club 0
Goals: Chris Gadsden 2, Carlos Quezada Keepers: Damien Inge (RN); Cole Ihrie (PAC)
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS TENNIS
Cardinal Newman 6, Hammond 3
Singles: William Lynch (H) d. Andrei Bolshakov 6-0, 6-0; Max Miller (CN) d. Julian Owens 6-1, 6-2; Thomas Liebenow (CN) d. Benjamin Gardner 6-3, 6-2; Andrew Abramson (CN) d. David Estefano 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Asbil (H) d. Victor Camps 7-6, 2-6, 10-7; Matt Morant (CN) d. David Johns 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Lynch / Ownes (H) d. Bolshakov / Camps 8-4; Liebenow / Morant (CN) d. Gardner / Estefano 8-3; Abramson / Miguel Sy (CN) d. Asbil/Johns 8-2
