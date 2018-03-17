A.C. Flora's Foulks, Lakewood's Singleton help South team to All-Star victory

Playing in the same region, Chapin coach Mark Snelgrove got a firsthand look of what A.C. Flora’s Zack Foulks can do the past two seasons.
On Saturday’s Snelgrove benefited from Foulks’ ability in the 70th annual SC Basketball Coaches All-Star game at Lexington High School.The A.C. Flora guard 5 of his team’s final 7 points in helping the South team to a 84-79 comeback victory over the North.
“Unfortunately from personal experience, I know Zack is a very good shooter,” said Snelgrove, head coach for the South team. “He doesn’t force things too much. In that big three he hit, he was patient, got to the right spot and came up with the big shot.”
Snelgrove thought his team wasn’t aggressive enough in the first half and stressed to his team to do that.
Lakewood’s Grant Singleton took his coach’s message to heart and led the South team with 17 points and earned MVP honors for the game. Singleton had 15 of his points in the second half and his layup tied the game at 77 with 2:03 left.
Singleton’s playmaking ability and aggressiveness seem to spark the South, which trailed by 12 points in the first half, late in the game. The Region 6-4A Player of the Year found Foulks, who finished with 13 points, in the right corner to put the South up 80-79 with 43 seconds left.
Foulks, a Lees-McRae signee, then added a layup shortly after that.
“The experience was amazing,” Foulks said. “Everything about it was professional and it felt like I was already in college with having two practices a day and being on a tight schedule. It was a fun experience and got to meet new people on both teams. Also, the coaches were very good in instruction and teaching us new things in the couple days we had.”
Swansea’s Effix Miller added 10 points for the South team.
The loss spoiled the homecoming for Lexington native and North head coach Thomas Ryan, who helped Dorman win the Class 5A state title earlier that month. Ryan got to spend time with friends and family over the weekend including his former high school coach Bailey Harris.
York’s Malcolm Kennedy led the North with 16 points, while Gray Collegiate’s Mike Marsh and Greenville’s Wells Hoag added 14. Hoag was named MVP for the North.
In the girls’ game, Crestwood’s Destinee Jamison scored 23 points and was named MVP for the South in the 72-64 win.
Lancaster’s Zaria Woods was MVP for the North and scored 14 points. Richland Northeast’s Sharita Godfrey added 9 and Westwood’s Mya Belton had 8.
Boys
South 84, North 79
S: Butler 9, Foulks 13, Singleton 17, Fordham 2, Miller 10, Nieves 7, Lewis 5, Litmond 6, Goss 2, Eaddy 8, Gray 4. N: Kennedy 16, Miller 2, Lytes 6, Wells Hoag 14.
Girls
South 72, North 64
S: Jackson 7, Drayton 3, Collins 6, Dargan 3, Lampkin 2, Elder 4, Gates 9, Jamison 23, Whitfield 2, Hemingway 6, Richardson 7. N: Howell 2, Preston 9, Belton 8, Ergle 5, Godfrey 9, Ballard 10, McDaniel 5, McMillen 3, Woods 14, Grate 2.
