Spring Valley coach who won five state titles is retiring

Longtime Spring Valley boys’ track and field coach John Jones will be retiring at the end of the season.
SCMilesplit.com was the first to report Jones' retirement.
Jones has been at Spring Valley since 1980 and built the Vikings’ program into one of the best in the state. He won five state championships (1988, 1989, 1991, 2003, 2013) and had nine runner-up finishes.
Jones also was instrumental in the creation of the Bojangles’ (formerly Taco Bell) Track and Field Classic. The annual event is in its 26th year and attracts some of the top track and field athletes from across the country each year.
In 2013 and 2015, Jones was named the National Coach of the Year in track and field by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association. He is the only coach from South Carolina to receive that honor.
Jones was inducted into the SC Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
