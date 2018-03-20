River Bluff's Jonathan Foster (16) dribbles the ball against Wando's Billy Brittelli (11) during last year's Class 5A Lower State championship game. The Gators and Cardinal Newman moved into the USA Today/National Soccer Association Top 25 on Tuesday.
River Bluff's Jonathan Foster (16) dribbles the ball against Wando's Billy Brittelli (11) during last year's Class 5A Lower State championship game. The Gators and Cardinal Newman moved into the USA Today/National Soccer Association Top 25 on Tuesday. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
River Bluff's Jonathan Foster (16) dribbles the ball against Wando's Billy Brittelli (11) during last year's Class 5A Lower State championship game. The Gators and Cardinal Newman moved into the USA Today/National Soccer Association Top 25 on Tuesday. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

High School Sports

River Bluff, Cardinal Newman boys move into national soccer rankings

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

March 20, 2018 02:29 PM

The River Bluff and Cardinal Newman boys’ soccer teams moved into the latest USA Today Super 25 poll, released Tuesday.

River Bluff is ranked No. 11 and Cardinal Newman No. 23. They are two of three teams from South Carolina in the poll. Defending Class 5A champion Wando is ranked No. 1.

It is third straight year River Bluff (8-1) has been in the rankings and second straight for Cardinal Newman (5-1). The Gators were ranked as high as No. 2 last year and finished the season at No. 16. The defending SCISA 3A champion Cardinals finished last year ranked No. 25.

Cardinal Newman and River Bluff will play each other April 26.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

USA Today Super 25 poll

1. Wando 10-0-0

2. Westminster (Ga.) 8-0-0

3. Union (Okla.) 4-0-0

4. Gainesville (Ga.) 10-0-0

5. Creighton Prep (Neb.) 1-0-0

6. Glacier Park (Wash.) 1-0-0

7. McCallie (Tenn.) 3-0-0

8. Langley (Va.) 0-0-0

9. Chattahoochee (Ga.) 6-0-2

10. East Central (Okla.) 7-0-0

11. River Bluff 8-1-0

12. Iowa City West (Iowa) 0-0-0

13. Central Gwinnett (Ga.) 8-0-0

14. Station Camp (Tenn.) 2-1-0

15. Chestatee (Ga.) 11-0-0

16. Bingham (Utah) 3-0-0

17. Lewis & Clark (Wash.) 4-1-0

18. Walton (Ga.) 8-1-0

19. Owasso (Okla.) 4-0-0

20. Briar Woods (Va.) 0-0-0

21. Conway (Ark.) 7-0-0

22. Springdale (Ark.) 7-0-1

23. Cardinal Newman 5-1-0

24. Westside (Neb.) 2-0-0

25. Norcross (Ga.) 7-0-1

  Comments  