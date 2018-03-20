River Bluff, Cardinal Newman boys move into national soccer rankings

The River Bluff and Cardinal Newman boys’ soccer teams moved into the latest USA Today Super 25 poll, released Tuesday.
River Bluff is ranked No. 11 and Cardinal Newman No. 23. They are two of three teams from South Carolina in the poll. Defending Class 5A champion Wando is ranked No. 1.
It is third straight year River Bluff (8-1) has been in the rankings and second straight for Cardinal Newman (5-1). The Gators were ranked as high as No. 2 last year and finished the season at No. 16. The defending SCISA 3A champion Cardinals finished last year ranked No. 25.
Cardinal Newman and River Bluff will play each other April 26.
USA Today Super 25 poll
1. Wando 10-0-0
2. Westminster (Ga.) 8-0-0
3. Union (Okla.) 4-0-0
4. Gainesville (Ga.) 10-0-0
5. Creighton Prep (Neb.) 1-0-0
6. Glacier Park (Wash.) 1-0-0
7. McCallie (Tenn.) 3-0-0
8. Langley (Va.) 0-0-0
9. Chattahoochee (Ga.) 6-0-2
10. East Central (Okla.) 7-0-0
11. River Bluff 8-1-0
12. Iowa City West (Iowa) 0-0-0
13. Central Gwinnett (Ga.) 8-0-0
14. Station Camp (Tenn.) 2-1-0
15. Chestatee (Ga.) 11-0-0
16. Bingham (Utah) 3-0-0
17. Lewis & Clark (Wash.) 4-1-0
18. Walton (Ga.) 8-1-0
19. Owasso (Okla.) 4-0-0
20. Briar Woods (Va.) 0-0-0
21. Conway (Ark.) 7-0-0
22. Springdale (Ark.) 7-0-1
23. Cardinal Newman 5-1-0
24. Westside (Neb.) 2-0-0
25. Norcross (Ga.) 7-0-1
