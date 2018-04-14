Reece Holbrook has overcome leukemia. Now he's following his dad as a D1 prospect

Hammond's Reece Holbrook grabs his glove for practice at Hammond School on Wednesday April 11, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Holbrook is the son of former USC baseball coach, Chad Holbrook, and will be following in his father's footsteps to play for UNC at Chapel Hill. Reece's connection with the university goes back to his childhood when he was treated there for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com