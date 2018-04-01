Midlands high school soccer stat leaders

GIRLS’ SCORING
Player, School
G
A
Pts.
Bri Reynolds, Swansea
31
16
78
Jane Ashley Meredith, Swansea
22
32
76
Courtney Farr, Airport
21
7
49
Mary Pipkin, Airport
13
20
46
Regan Dennis, Dreher
18
6
42
Mary Kath. Waters, Lexington
14
12
40
Carlie Branham, Swansea
12
9
33
Abby Capps, Lugoff-Elgin
12
9
33
Mackenzie Yandle, White Knoll
14
3
31
Johanna Garcia, Lugoff-Elgin
13
4
30
Megan Classer, Lexington
13
3
29
Sam Shaw, Dreher
13
2
28
Sophia Moschella, Lugoff-Elgin
12
4
28
Ashley Smith, Lugoff-Elgin
7
13
27
Brooke Jordan, Gilbert
11
4
26
Mary Moosebrugger, Dutch Fork
12
1
25
Kaylee Barnes, Gilbert
11
3
25
Darcy Belcher, Lugoff-Elgin
11
3
25
Kiersten Price, Gilbert
7
9
23
Loranna Austin, Blythewood
8
5
21
Ayden Boatwright, Card. Newman
9
2
20
Brooke Power, Lexington
4
11
19
Hannah Coats, River Bluff
5
8
18
Caitlin Murphy, Card. Newman
5
8
18
Jada Pearson, Westwood
8
2
18
Chandler Moore, Lugoff-Elgin
6
4
16
Evelyn Friarson, Brookland-Cayce
6
4
16
Jasmine Gant, Brookland-Cayce
8
0
16
Maddie Poole, River Bluff
7
1
15
Salley Slice, Chapin
7
1
15
Elizabeth Thomas, AC Flora
7
1
15
Maggie Shaw, Dreher
6
2
14
Rylie Addis, River Bluff
7
0
14
Raquel Ortiz, White Knoll
5
4
14
Shelby Jacobs, AC Flora
6
2
14
Hannah Motes, Gilbert
6
2
14
GIRLS’ KEEPERS
Player, School
GAA
Madison Guthrie, Lugoff-Elgin
0.36
Amanda Espositio, Chapin
0.65
Jessica Padgett, River Bluff
0.85
Breanna Hilton, White Knoll
1.0
Reisey Dillard, Dreher
1.2
Gabrielle Griner, Swansea
1.3
Kara McMullen, AC Flora
1.4
Eliza Frye, White Knoll
1.5
Perrin Dargan, AC Flora
1.7
Isabelle Lord, Heathwood Hall
1.7
Alyssa Stevens, Brookland-Cayce
1.8
Maddy Nahigian, Cardinal Newman
1.91
BOYS’ SCORING
Player, School
G
A
Pts.
Spencer Ayen, Gray Collegiate
37
8
82
Luis Lopez, Gray Collegiate
10
13
33
Matthew Binnette, Cardinal Newman
7
15
29
Grayson Barber, Cardinal Newman
12
2
26
Garen Presnal, Cardinal Newman
8
8
24
Angel Barraza, Gilbert
11
2
24
Logan Shay, Blythewood
7
10
24
Will Chontos, Cardinal Newman
8
7
23
Jeyson Diaz, Spring Valley
8
6
22
Thomas McLean, Spring Valley
9
3
21
Elliot Fish, Dutch Fork
6
4
16
Damon Williams, Dutch Fork
6
4
16
Amar Omerbasic, White Knoll
7
2
16
Grant Wagner, Dutch Fork
5
6
16
Paddy Orr, Blythewood
7
1
15
Griggs Vinsant, AC Flora
6
3
15
Owen Rhode, AC Flora
5
5
15
Jon Humphries, Chapin
5
5
15
Vance Strobel, Blythewood
5
4
14
Brandon McCullough, Heathwood Hall
4
6
14
Jordan Johnson, Irmo
5
4
14
Tyler Martin, Chapin
7
0
14
BOYS’ KEEPERS
Player, School
GA
Avg.
Patrick Taylor, Gray Collegiate
0.46
Cameron Smith, Lexington
0.59
Carson Bohannon, Card. Newman
0.81
Trevor Valentine, Irmo
1.06
Luke Worsham, AC Flora
12
1.24
Cam Hernandez, Chapin
1.48
Sailor Chason, Chapin
1.5
Grayson Horton, Dutch Fork
1.8
