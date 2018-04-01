High School Sports

Midlands high school soccer stat leaders

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

April 01, 2018 12:24 AM

GIRLS’ SCORING

Player, School

G

A

Pts.

Bri Reynolds, Swansea

31

16

78

Jane Ashley Meredith, Swansea

22

32

76

Courtney Farr, Airport

21

7

49

Mary Pipkin, Airport

13

20

46

Regan Dennis, Dreher

18

6

42

Mary Kath. Waters, Lexington

14

12

40

Carlie Branham, Swansea

12

9

33

Abby Capps, Lugoff-Elgin

12

9

33

Mackenzie Yandle, White Knoll

14

3

31

Johanna Garcia, Lugoff-Elgin

13

4

30

Megan Classer, Lexington

13

3

29

Sam Shaw, Dreher

13

2

28

Sophia Moschella, Lugoff-Elgin

12

4

28

Ashley Smith, Lugoff-Elgin

7

13

27

Brooke Jordan, Gilbert

11

4

26

Mary Moosebrugger, Dutch Fork

12

1

25

Kaylee Barnes, Gilbert

11

3

25

Darcy Belcher, Lugoff-Elgin

11

3

25

Kiersten Price, Gilbert

7

9

23

Loranna Austin, Blythewood

8

5

21

Ayden Boatwright, Card. Newman

9

2

20

Brooke Power, Lexington

4

11

19

Hannah Coats, River Bluff

5

8

18

Caitlin Murphy, Card. Newman

5

8

18

Jada Pearson, Westwood

8

2

18

Chandler Moore, Lugoff-Elgin

6

4

16

Evelyn Friarson, Brookland-Cayce

6

4

16

Jasmine Gant, Brookland-Cayce

8

0

16

Maddie Poole, River Bluff

7

1

15

Salley Slice, Chapin

7

1

15

Elizabeth Thomas, AC Flora

7

1

15

Maggie Shaw, Dreher

6

2

14

Rylie Addis, River Bluff

7

0

14

Raquel Ortiz, White Knoll

5

4

14

Shelby Jacobs, AC Flora

6

2

14

Hannah Motes, Gilbert

6

2

14

GIRLS’ KEEPERS

Player, School

GAA

Madison Guthrie, Lugoff-Elgin

0.36

Amanda Espositio, Chapin

0.65

Jessica Padgett, River Bluff

0.85

Breanna Hilton, White Knoll

1.0

Reisey Dillard, Dreher

1.2

Gabrielle Griner, Swansea

1.3

Kara McMullen, AC Flora

1.4

Eliza Frye, White Knoll

1.5

Perrin Dargan, AC Flora

1.7

Isabelle Lord, Heathwood Hall

1.7

Alyssa Stevens, Brookland-Cayce

1.8

Maddy Nahigian, Cardinal Newman

1.91

BOYS’ SCORING

Player, School

G

A

Pts.

Spencer Ayen, Gray Collegiate

37

8

82

Luis Lopez, Gray Collegiate

10

13

33

Matthew Binnette, Cardinal Newman

7

15

29

Grayson Barber, Cardinal Newman

12

2

26

Garen Presnal, Cardinal Newman

8

8

24

Angel Barraza, Gilbert

11

2

24

Logan Shay, Blythewood

7

10

24

Will Chontos, Cardinal Newman

8

7

23

Jeyson Diaz, Spring Valley

8

6

22

Thomas McLean, Spring Valley

9

3

21

Elliot Fish, Dutch Fork

6

4

16

Damon Williams, Dutch Fork

6

4

16

Amar Omerbasic, White Knoll

7

2

16

Grant Wagner, Dutch Fork

5

6

16

Paddy Orr, Blythewood

7

1

15

Griggs Vinsant, AC Flora

6

3

15

Owen Rhode, AC Flora

5

5

15

Jon Humphries, Chapin

5

5

15

Vance Strobel, Blythewood

5

4

14

Brandon McCullough, Heathwood Hall

4

6

14

Jordan Johnson, Irmo

5

4

14

Tyler Martin, Chapin

7

0

14

BOYS’ KEEPERS

Player, School

GA

Avg.

Patrick Taylor, Gray Collegiate

0.46

Cameron Smith, Lexington

0.59

Carson Bohannon, Card. Newman

0.81

Trevor Valentine, Irmo

1.06

Luke Worsham, AC Flora

12

1.24

Cam Hernandez, Chapin

1.48

Sailor Chason, Chapin

1.5

Grayson Horton, Dutch Fork

1.8

