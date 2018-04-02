Former Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros pitcher is in Columbia. Here's why

During his days as a major leaguer, Billy Wagner went by the nickname “The Kid.” Today, he’s known as “coach Wagner.”
Wagner is in his sixth season as head coach for Miller High School, located in central Virginia. The Mavericks are in the Midlands for the second consecutive year and playing in the Forest Acres Classic at A.C. Flora High School. The four-day tournament kicked off Monday.
“We don’t talk about that,” Wagner joked of his playing days. “High school to big leagues is a long ways away. We just want them to get ready for college.”
The left-hander was one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history during his 16-year career which began with the Houston Astros and ended with the Atlanta Braves in 2010.
Never miss a local story.
Wagner was a seven-time all-star and his 422 saves rank sixth all-time in Major League Baseball history. His 1,196 strikeouts are more than Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman.
But when his playing career was over, Wagner said he didn’t know what he was going to do. He wanted to spend time with his family, which includes four children.
Wagner also helped found Second Chance Learning Center, which helps at-risk kids in Southwestern Virginia where he grew up. Then an opportunity came along at Miller School, a private school of about 170 students.
Wagner and John Lewellen started the school’s JV baseball program. Then when Sam Beale, the school’s varsity coach got sick, Wagner took over head coaching duties in 2013.
At Miller, Wagner’s been able to teach the game he loved and coach two of his sons, Will and Jeremy. Will graduated last year and is playing at Liberty while Jeremy is a junior on the team.
Last season, the Mavericks won the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association’s Division II state championship with a 6-0 victory against Atlantic Shores. This year’s team also is filled with a lot of talent including Clemson commit Adam Hackenberg and Duke commit Ethan Murray.
“Winning a state championship was a great moment for these kids and shows what you can accomplish through hard work,” Wagner said.
And Wagner said he is content with coaching in high school and doesn’t have any aspirations of coaching professionally.
“I really enjoy this level and the difference you can have on them,” he said.
Comments