High School Sports

Midlands high school baseball stat leaders

By Lou Bezjak

April 07, 2018 10:30 PM

Batting average

Minimum 35-at-bats

Player

School

H

Avg

Jacob Collins

Dreher

24

.480

Tanner Steffy

Chapin

28

.474

Jake Laffin

Lugoff-Elgin

24

.471

Joel Sightler

Swansea

18

.462

Edwin Olmeda

Westwood

15

.455

Noah Huthmaker

Lexington

23

.451

Drew Boozer

Pelion

27

443

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

22

.440

Payne Disque

Irmo

.14

440

Cade Austin

Chapin

24

.436

Will Bethea

AC Flora

20

.435

Simms Owens

Airport

18

.429

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

28

.418

Ethan Mattocks

Dreher

11

.407

Tyler Corbitt

Airport

23

.404

Bryan Helms

Dutch Fork

19

.404

Jay Washington

Dreher

18

.404

Jackson Hannon

River Bluff

25

.403

Chase Crouch

Lexington

22

.400

Crosby Jones

Dutch Fork

19

.400

Jacolby Myers

Pelion

23

.397

Jacob English

Richland Northeast

24

.393

Alex Urban

River Bluff

22

.393

Kareem Bowers

Chapin

24

.393

Hunter Garris

River Bluff

20

.392

Isaiah Canty

Irmo

19

.391

Jaylen McDuffie

Dutch Fork

18

.389

Josiah Sightler

Swansea

17

.386

DaDa Washington

Dreher

15

.385

Matt Mintz

Dreher

18

.383

Landon Lucas

Blythewood

26

.382

Tyler Teal

Chapin

16

.377

Price Alexander

Dutch Fork

18

.375

Noah Jackson

Dutch Fork

21

.375

Bradwin Salmond

Lugoff-Elgin

22

.367

Trent Polly

Irmo

20

.367

Jeb Fulmer

Mid-Carolina

17

.362

John Lanier

Blythewood

22

.361

Austin Hinson

Irmo

14

.357

Cameron Ferrell

River Bluff

21

.356

Nick Price

Chapin

24

.355

Drew Calhoun

Chapin

21

.355

Kevin Mueller

Richland Northeast

16

.350

Cleburne Gray

River Bluff

21

.349

Jacob Swiney

Swansea

15

.349

Justin Dorton

Lugoff-Elgin

16

.348

Hunter Clinton

Mid-Carolina

16

.348

Bryce Medlock

Mid-Carolina

17

.347

Christian Carson

Dreher

11

.343

Hunter Livingston

Swansea

13

.342

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

14

.342

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

21

.339

Cade Ruff

Mid-Carolina

15

.333

Reece Rutherford

Chapin

15.333

Chris Veach

Chapin

15

.333

Brady Carson

Blythewood

15

.326

Jordan Fleming

Blythewood

11

.324

Gage Jeffcoat

Cardinal Newman

12.324

David Cromer

Lexington

16

.320

Doubles

Player

School

No.

Jansen Stokes

Blythewood

8

Tanner Steffy

Chapin

8

Bryan Helms

Dutch Fork

7

Jacolby Myers

Pelion

7

Kareem Bowers

Chapin

7

Tyler Corbitt

Airport

7

Landon Lucas

Blythewood

6

Noah Huthmaker

Lexington

6

Jacob English

Richland Northeast

6

Cleburne Gray

River Bluff

6

Will Bethea

AC Flora

6

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

6

Joel Sightler

Swansea

5

Hunter Clinton

Mid-Carolina

5

Matt Mintz

Dreher

5

Ethan Barton

Westwood

5

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

5

Jackson Hannon

River Bluff

5

Tillman Geddings

Cardinal Newman

5

Chris Veach

Chapin

5

Triples

Player

School

No.

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

4

Michael Rish

Swansea

3

Josiah Sightler

Swansea

3

Jacob English

Richland Northeast

3

Simms Owens

Airport

2

Tristan Allen

Lexington

2

Matt Mintz

Dreher

2

Justin Dorton

Lugoff-Elgin

2

Home Runs

Player

School

No.

Josiah Sightler

Swansea

4

David Cromer

Lexington

4

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

4

Landon Lucas

Blythewood

4

Justin Allen

Airport

3

John Lanier

Blythewood

3

Will Bethea

AC Flora

3

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

3

Jeb Fulmer

Mid-Carolina

2

Bryce Medlock

Mid-Carolina

2

Hunter Clinton

Mid-Carolina

2

Noah Huthmaker

Lexington

2

Alex Urban

River Bluff

2

Brady Carson

Blythewood

2

RBI

Player

School

No.

Cade Austin

Chapin

23

Landon Lucas

Blythewood

22

Tanner Steffy

Chapin

21

Noah Huthmaker

Lexington

19

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

19

Matt Mintz

Dreher

19

Jacob Collins

Dreher

18

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

18

Leighton Long

AC Flora

18

Jeb Fulmer

Mid-Carolina

17

Kyle Ecton

Dutch Fork

17

Jacolby Myers

Pelion

17

Drew Boozer

Pelion

16

John Lanier

Blythewood

16

Tyler Corbitt

Airport

16

Michael Rish

Swansea

15

Jacob English

Richland Northeast

15

Shane Thomas

Richland Northeast

15

Noah Jackson

Dutch Fork

15

Jake Laffin

Lugoff-Elgin

15

Justin Allen

Airport

15

Chase Crouch

Lexington

14

Jackson Hannon

River Bluff

14

Harmon Cox

AC Flora

14

Tyler Teal

Chapin

14

Ben Lang-Spittler

Blythewood

14

Brady Beasley

Blythewood

13

Brady Carson

Blythewood

13

Josiah Sightler

Swansea

13

Will Bethea

AC Flora

13

Justin Dorton

Lugoff-Elgin

13

Nick Price

Chapin

13

David Cromer

Lexington

12

Jay Washington

Dreher

12

Hunter Garris

River Bluff

12

Alex Urban

River Bluff

12

Jordan Halliday

River Bluff

12

Zac Branham

Lugoff-Elgin

12

Josh Boone

Lugoff-Elgin

12

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

12

Kareem Bowers

Chapin

12

Kyle Ecton

Dutch Fork

11

Joel Sightler

Swansea

11

Drew Calhoun

Chapin

11

Chris Veach

Chapin

11

Stolen Bases

Player

School

No.

Jay Washington

Dreher

22

Will Bethea

AC Flora

16

Jacob Collins

Dreher

15

Logan Fredericks

Dreher

14

DaDa Washington

Dreher

12

Tillman Geddings

Cardinal Newman

12

Quinn O’Connor

Cardinal Newman

12

Hunter Mullinax

Dreher

12

Tyler Corbitt

Airport

10

Jake Rehling

Cardinal Newman

10

Simon Penso

Cardinal Newman

9

Leighton Long

AC Flora

9

Charlie Patten

Cardinal Newman

9

Simms Owens

Airport

9

Bradwin Salmond

Lugoff-Elgin

8

Shane O’Connor

Cardinal Newman

8

Drew Williamson

Pelion

8

Joseph Mims

Gilbert

8

Pitching

Minimum 20 innings pitched

ERA

Player

School

ERA

Joey Parker

Gilbert

0.29

William Privette

Chapin

0.42

Jonathan Howlett

Lexington

0.50

Andrew Romanoli

Lexington

0.61

Drew Highfill

Chapin

0.64

Zac Branham

Lugoff-Elgin

0.75

Aaron White

Irmo

0.95

Matt Mintz

Dreher

0.97

Austin Shumpert

Pelion

1.02

Gage Jeffcoat

Cardinal Newman

1.12

Parker Whittle

Airport

1.31

Matthew Oxendine

Westwood

1.34

Tucker Dove

Richland Northeast

1.34

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

1.38

Joel Sightler

Swansea

1.42

Michael Rish

Swansea

1.47

Dalton Mims

Airport

1.50

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

1.52

Walker Branham

Lugoff-Elgin

1.75

Ben Lang-Spittler

Blythewood

1.88

Cade Austin

Chapin

1.90

Baker Cox

AC Flora

1.94

Wins

Player

School

Wins

Jeb Fulmer

Mid-Carolina

5

William Privette

Chapin

5

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

5

Walker Branham

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Myles Hedgecock

Cardinal Newman

5

Cade Austin

Chapin

5

Hunter Garris

River Bluff

4

Jonathan Howlett

Lexington

4

Andrew Romanoli

Lexington

4

Michael Rish

Swansea

4

Matt Mintz

Dreher

4

Austin Shumpert

Pelion

4

Justin Dorton

Lugoff-Elgin

4

Zac Branham

Lugoff-Elgin

4

Alex Sandifer

Swansea

3

Parker Whittle

Airport

3

Cade Ruff

Mid-Carolina

3

Grant Brittingham

River Bluff

3

Aaron White

Irmo

3

Joel Sightler

Swansea

3

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

3

Tucker Dove

Richland Northeast

3

Peter Purkall

Richland Northeast

3

Craig Harrill

Dreher

3

Jake Rehling

Cardinal Newman

3

Andy Jackson

Gilbert

3

Joey Parker

Gilbert

3

Drew Highfill

Chapin

3

Ben Lang-Spittler

Blythewood

3

Cam Beckahm

Airport

3

Sam LaFrage

Airport

3

Strikeouts

Player

School

No.

Gage Jeffcoat

Cardinal Newman

55

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

48

William Privette

Chapin

45

Zac Branham

Lugoff-Elgin

44

Michael Rish

Swansea

42

Joel Sightler

Swansea

40

Matt Mintz

Dreher

40

Jonathan Howlett

Lexington

39

Matthew Oxendine

Westwood

37

Trent Polly

Irmo

36

Thomas Harmon

Chapin

36

Nathan Roof

Lexington

33

Aaron White

Irmo

33

Cade Austin

Chapin

31

Caleb Speedy

AC Flora

30

Walker Branham

Lugoff-Elgin

30

Andrew Romanoli

Lexington

29

Peter Purkall

Richland Northeast

29

Ricky Williams

River Bluff

29

Will Bethea

AC Flora

29

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

27

Ben Lang-Spittler

Blythewood

27

Landon Lucas

Blythewood

24

Tucker Dove

Richland Northeast

23

Ryan Ouzts

Gilbert

23

Hunter Garris

River Bluff

22

Grant Brittingham

River Bluff

22

Myles Hedgecock

Cardinal Newman

21

