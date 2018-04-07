Midlands high school baseball stat leaders

Batting average
Minimum 35-at-bats
Player
School
H
Avg
Jacob Collins
Dreher
24
.480
Tanner Steffy
Chapin
28
.474
Jake Laffin
Lugoff-Elgin
24
.471
Joel Sightler
Swansea
18
.462
Edwin Olmeda
Westwood
15
.455
Noah Huthmaker
Lexington
23
.451
Drew Boozer
Pelion
27
443
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
22
.440
Payne Disque
Irmo
.14
440
Cade Austin
Chapin
24
.436
Will Bethea
AC Flora
20
.435
Simms Owens
Airport
18
.429
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
28
.418
Ethan Mattocks
Dreher
11
.407
Tyler Corbitt
Airport
23
.404
Bryan Helms
Dutch Fork
19
.404
Jay Washington
Dreher
18
.404
Jackson Hannon
River Bluff
25
.403
Chase Crouch
Lexington
22
.400
Crosby Jones
Dutch Fork
19
.400
Jacolby Myers
Pelion
23
.397
Jacob English
Richland Northeast
24
.393
Alex Urban
River Bluff
22
.393
Kareem Bowers
Chapin
24
.393
Hunter Garris
River Bluff
20
.392
Isaiah Canty
Irmo
19
.391
Jaylen McDuffie
Dutch Fork
18
.389
Josiah Sightler
Swansea
17
.386
DaDa Washington
Dreher
15
.385
Matt Mintz
Dreher
18
.383
Landon Lucas
Blythewood
26
.382
Tyler Teal
Chapin
16
.377
Price Alexander
Dutch Fork
18
.375
Noah Jackson
Dutch Fork
21
.375
Bradwin Salmond
Lugoff-Elgin
22
.367
Trent Polly
Irmo
20
.367
Jeb Fulmer
Mid-Carolina
17
.362
John Lanier
Blythewood
22
.361
Austin Hinson
Irmo
14
.357
Cameron Ferrell
River Bluff
21
.356
Nick Price
Chapin
24
.355
Drew Calhoun
Chapin
21
.355
Kevin Mueller
Richland Northeast
16
.350
Cleburne Gray
River Bluff
21
.349
Jacob Swiney
Swansea
15
.349
Justin Dorton
Lugoff-Elgin
16
.348
Hunter Clinton
Mid-Carolina
16
.348
Bryce Medlock
Mid-Carolina
17
.347
Christian Carson
Dreher
11
.343
Hunter Livingston
Swansea
13
.342
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
14
.342
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
21
.339
Cade Ruff
Mid-Carolina
15
.333
Reece Rutherford
Chapin
15.333
Chris Veach
Chapin
15
.333
Brady Carson
Blythewood
15
.326
Jordan Fleming
Blythewood
11
.324
Gage Jeffcoat
Cardinal Newman
12.324
David Cromer
Lexington
16
.320
Doubles
Player
School
No.
Jansen Stokes
Blythewood
8
Tanner Steffy
Chapin
8
Bryan Helms
Dutch Fork
7
Jacolby Myers
Pelion
7
Kareem Bowers
Chapin
7
Tyler Corbitt
Airport
7
Landon Lucas
Blythewood
6
Noah Huthmaker
Lexington
6
Jacob English
Richland Northeast
6
Cleburne Gray
River Bluff
6
Will Bethea
AC Flora
6
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
6
Joel Sightler
Swansea
5
Hunter Clinton
Mid-Carolina
5
Matt Mintz
Dreher
5
Ethan Barton
Westwood
5
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
5
Jackson Hannon
River Bluff
5
Tillman Geddings
Cardinal Newman
5
Chris Veach
Chapin
5
Triples
Player
School
No.
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
4
Michael Rish
Swansea
3
Josiah Sightler
Swansea
3
Jacob English
Richland Northeast
3
Simms Owens
Airport
2
Tristan Allen
Lexington
2
Matt Mintz
Dreher
2
Justin Dorton
Lugoff-Elgin
2
Home Runs
Player
School
No.
Josiah Sightler
Swansea
4
David Cromer
Lexington
4
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
4
Landon Lucas
Blythewood
4
Justin Allen
Airport
3
John Lanier
Blythewood
3
Will Bethea
AC Flora
3
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
3
Jeb Fulmer
Mid-Carolina
2
Bryce Medlock
Mid-Carolina
2
Hunter Clinton
Mid-Carolina
2
Noah Huthmaker
Lexington
2
Alex Urban
River Bluff
2
Brady Carson
Blythewood
2
RBI
Player
School
No.
Cade Austin
Chapin
23
Landon Lucas
Blythewood
22
Tanner Steffy
Chapin
21
Noah Huthmaker
Lexington
19
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
19
Matt Mintz
Dreher
19
Jacob Collins
Dreher
18
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
18
Leighton Long
AC Flora
18
Jeb Fulmer
Mid-Carolina
17
Kyle Ecton
Dutch Fork
17
Jacolby Myers
Pelion
17
Drew Boozer
Pelion
16
John Lanier
Blythewood
16
Tyler Corbitt
Airport
16
Michael Rish
Swansea
15
Jacob English
Richland Northeast
15
Shane Thomas
Richland Northeast
15
Noah Jackson
Dutch Fork
15
Jake Laffin
Lugoff-Elgin
15
Justin Allen
Airport
15
Chase Crouch
Lexington
14
Jackson Hannon
River Bluff
14
Harmon Cox
AC Flora
14
Tyler Teal
Chapin
14
Ben Lang-Spittler
Blythewood
14
Brady Beasley
Blythewood
13
Brady Carson
Blythewood
13
Josiah Sightler
Swansea
13
Will Bethea
AC Flora
13
Justin Dorton
Lugoff-Elgin
13
Nick Price
Chapin
13
David Cromer
Lexington
12
Jay Washington
Dreher
12
Hunter Garris
River Bluff
12
Alex Urban
River Bluff
12
Jordan Halliday
River Bluff
12
Zac Branham
Lugoff-Elgin
12
Josh Boone
Lugoff-Elgin
12
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
12
Kareem Bowers
Chapin
12
Kyle Ecton
Dutch Fork
11
Joel Sightler
Swansea
11
Drew Calhoun
Chapin
11
Chris Veach
Chapin
11
Stolen Bases
Player
School
No.
Jay Washington
Dreher
22
Will Bethea
AC Flora
16
Jacob Collins
Dreher
15
Logan Fredericks
Dreher
14
DaDa Washington
Dreher
12
Tillman Geddings
Cardinal Newman
12
Quinn O’Connor
Cardinal Newman
12
Hunter Mullinax
Dreher
12
Tyler Corbitt
Airport
10
Jake Rehling
Cardinal Newman
10
Simon Penso
Cardinal Newman
9
Leighton Long
AC Flora
9
Charlie Patten
Cardinal Newman
9
Simms Owens
Airport
9
Bradwin Salmond
Lugoff-Elgin
8
Shane O’Connor
Cardinal Newman
8
Drew Williamson
Pelion
8
Joseph Mims
Gilbert
8
Pitching
Minimum 20 innings pitched
ERA
Player
School
ERA
Joey Parker
Gilbert
0.29
William Privette
Chapin
0.42
Jonathan Howlett
Lexington
0.50
Andrew Romanoli
Lexington
0.61
Drew Highfill
Chapin
0.64
Zac Branham
Lugoff-Elgin
0.75
Aaron White
Irmo
0.95
Matt Mintz
Dreher
0.97
Austin Shumpert
Pelion
1.02
Gage Jeffcoat
Cardinal Newman
1.12
Parker Whittle
Airport
1.31
Matthew Oxendine
Westwood
1.34
Tucker Dove
Richland Northeast
1.34
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
1.38
Joel Sightler
Swansea
1.42
Michael Rish
Swansea
1.47
Dalton Mims
Airport
1.50
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
1.52
Walker Branham
Lugoff-Elgin
1.75
Ben Lang-Spittler
Blythewood
1.88
Cade Austin
Chapin
1.90
Baker Cox
AC Flora
1.94
Wins
Player
School
Wins
Jeb Fulmer
Mid-Carolina
5
William Privette
Chapin
5
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
5
Walker Branham
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Myles Hedgecock
Cardinal Newman
5
Cade Austin
Chapin
5
Hunter Garris
River Bluff
4
Jonathan Howlett
Lexington
4
Andrew Romanoli
Lexington
4
Michael Rish
Swansea
4
Matt Mintz
Dreher
4
Austin Shumpert
Pelion
4
Justin Dorton
Lugoff-Elgin
4
Zac Branham
Lugoff-Elgin
4
Alex Sandifer
Swansea
3
Parker Whittle
Airport
3
Cade Ruff
Mid-Carolina
3
Grant Brittingham
River Bluff
3
Aaron White
Irmo
3
Joel Sightler
Swansea
3
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
3
Tucker Dove
Richland Northeast
3
Peter Purkall
Richland Northeast
3
Craig Harrill
Dreher
3
Jake Rehling
Cardinal Newman
3
Andy Jackson
Gilbert
3
Joey Parker
Gilbert
3
Drew Highfill
Chapin
3
Ben Lang-Spittler
Blythewood
3
Cam Beckahm
Airport
3
Sam LaFrage
Airport
3
Strikeouts
Player
School
No.
Gage Jeffcoat
Cardinal Newman
55
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
48
William Privette
Chapin
45
Zac Branham
Lugoff-Elgin
44
Michael Rish
Swansea
42
Joel Sightler
Swansea
40
Matt Mintz
Dreher
40
Jonathan Howlett
Lexington
39
Matthew Oxendine
Westwood
37
Trent Polly
Irmo
36
Thomas Harmon
Chapin
36
Nathan Roof
Lexington
33
Aaron White
Irmo
33
Cade Austin
Chapin
31
Caleb Speedy
AC Flora
30
Walker Branham
Lugoff-Elgin
30
Andrew Romanoli
Lexington
29
Peter Purkall
Richland Northeast
29
Ricky Williams
River Bluff
29
Will Bethea
AC Flora
29
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
27
Ben Lang-Spittler
Blythewood
27
Landon Lucas
Blythewood
24
Tucker Dove
Richland Northeast
23
Ryan Ouzts
Gilbert
23
Hunter Garris
River Bluff
22
Grant Brittingham
River Bluff
22
Myles Hedgecock
Cardinal Newman
21
