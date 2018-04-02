Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Forest Acres Classic
Dutch Fork 14, West Carteret (NC) 5
WP: Ty Olenchuk LP: B. Lewis. Hitters: DF: Noah Jackson 2-3 4 RBI; Hugh Ryan 2-4 RBI; Smith 1-3 RBI; McDufie 1-1 RBI; Ty Olenchuk 2-3 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 3-3 2 RBI. WC: C. Lewis 1-3 2 RBI; B Lewis 2-4 RBI; Tyndall 2-3 RBI.
River Bluff 10, Laurence Manning 6
WP: Cleburne Gray Hitters: RB: Alex Urban 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Jackson Hannon 2-4 2 RBI; Cameron Ferrell 2-4 RBI; Cleburne Gray 2-3.
Miller (Va.) 8, Colleton County 1
Cardinal Newman 2, AC Flora 1
WP: Myles Hedgecock LP: Baker Cox SV: Gage Jeffcoat. Hitters: CN: Gage Jeffcoat 1-3 RBI; Jake Rehling 1-3 RBI. ACF: Willis Bethea 0-2 RBI; Willis Bethea 1-3
Tuesday’s Schedule
River Bluff vs. Colleton County, 11 a.m.
West Carteret vs. Cardinal Newman, 2 p.m.
Miller School vs. Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
AC Flora vs. Dutch Fork, 8 p.m.
South State Bank Invitational
At Gilbert HS
Gilbert 6, Ben Lippen 2
WP: Ryan Ouzts. LP: Tripp Williams Hitters: Gilbert: Brandon Hoover 2-3, Ryan Ouzts 2-3
Crescent 6, Spring Valley 2
Aiken 4, Calhoun County 1
Swansea 6, Richland Northeast 2
WP: Michael Rish. Hitters: Swansea: Josiah Sightler: 2-4 2 RBI; Michael Rish: 1-3 2 RBI; Hunter Livingston: 1-3 2 RBI
Tuesday’s Schedule
Gilbert vs. Crescent, 9 a.m.
Calhoun County vs Richland Northeast, 11:15 a.m.
Swansea vs Aiken, 2:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs Spring Valley, 4:45 p.m
Bojangles Invitational
At Airport High School
White Knoll 9, Strom Thurmond 2
Strom Thurmond 4, Wren 4
Wren 8, White Knoll 2
Tuesday’s Schedule
Strom Thurmond vs. Mid-Carolina, 11 a.m.
Wren vs. Airport (championship), 1:30 p.m.
White Knoll vs. York, 4 p.m.
HIT Tournament
Brookland-Cayce 13, Montgomery County 5
WP: Adam Kissinger. Hitters: BC: Charpia 3-4, Sox 2-4, Edwards 2-2, Drew 2-3
GameDay Turf Richland-Kershaw Wooden Bat Tournament
Irmo 21, Crestwood 3
WP: Robert Wise Hitters: I: Trent Polly 3 hits; Payne Disque 2 hits; Jake Leslie 2 hits
Dreher 6, Grey Collegiate 4
WP: Ethan Mattox LP: Reece Fields SV: Craig Harrill Hitters: Dreher: Jacob Collins 3-5 2 RBI Matt Mintz 2 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 9, North Central 0
Camden 4, South Aiken 3
WP: Abbott. Hitters: C: Jake Tanner 1-3 RBI; Jacob Jordan 1-3 RBI; Matthew Cassidy 1-3 RBI
SOCCER
Nike Palmetto Cup
At Saluda Shoals
GIRLS
Tuesday
9 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Nation Ford, Field 4
9 a.m. – Gray Collegiate vs. Hartsville, Field 5
9 a.m. – Providence Athletic Club vs. York Prep, Field 6
3 p.m. – Hartsville vs. Providence Athletic Club, Field 4
3 p.m. – Nation Ford vs. Gray Collegiate, Field 5
3 p.m. – York Prep vs. A.C. Flora, Field 6
BOYS
Tuesday
11 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Newberry, Field 1
11 a.m. – Cardinal Newman vs. Lakeside-GA, Field 2
11 a.m. – Hanahan vs. Gilbert, Field 3
11 a.m. – Lexington vs. Swansea, Field 4
11 a.m. – Gray Collegiate vs. Ridge View, Field 5
11 a.m. – Blythewood vs. Clover, Field 6
1 p.m. – Gaffney vs. Eau Claire, Field 1
1 p.m. – Battery Creek vs. Indian River-VA, Field 2
1 p.m. – T.L. Hanna vs. Hartsville, Field 3
5 p.m. – Newberry vs. Gaffney, Field 1
5 p.m. – Eau Claire vs. A.C. Flora, Field 2
5 p.m. – Swansea vs. Battery Creek, Field 3
7 p.m. – Ridge View vs. T.L. Hanna, Field 1
7 p.m. – Lakeside-GA vs. Clover, Field 2
7 p.m. – Hanahan vs. Cardinal Newman, Field 3
7 p.m. – Gilbert vs. Blythewood, Field 4
7 p.m. – Hartsville vs. Gray Collegiate, Field 5
7 p.m. – Indian River-VA vs. Lexington, Field 6
