Members of Cardinal Newman and A.C. Flora baseball teams get ready for the national anthem prior to Monday’s game at the Forest Acres Classic.
High School Sports

Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

April 02, 2018 11:45 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Forest Acres Classic

Dutch Fork 14, West Carteret (NC) 5

WP: Ty Olenchuk LP: B. Lewis. Hitters: DF: Noah Jackson 2-3 4 RBI; Hugh Ryan 2-4 RBI; Smith 1-3 RBI; McDufie 1-1 RBI; Ty Olenchuk 2-3 2 RBI; Bryan Helms 3-3 2 RBI. WC: C. Lewis 1-3 2 RBI; B Lewis 2-4 RBI; Tyndall 2-3 RBI.

River Bluff 10, Laurence Manning 6

WP: Cleburne Gray Hitters: RB: Alex Urban 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Jackson Hannon 2-4 2 RBI; Cameron Ferrell 2-4 RBI; Cleburne Gray 2-3.

Miller (Va.) 8, Colleton County 1

Cardinal Newman 2, AC Flora 1

WP: Myles Hedgecock LP: Baker Cox SV: Gage Jeffcoat. Hitters: CN: Gage Jeffcoat 1-3 RBI; Jake Rehling 1-3 RBI. ACF: Willis Bethea 0-2 RBI; Willis Bethea 1-3

Tuesday’s Schedule

River Bluff vs. Colleton County, 11 a.m.

West Carteret vs. Cardinal Newman, 2 p.m.

Miller School vs. Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

AC Flora vs. Dutch Fork, 8 p.m.

South State Bank Invitational

At Gilbert HS

Gilbert 6, Ben Lippen 2

WP: Ryan Ouzts. LP: Tripp Williams Hitters: Gilbert: Brandon Hoover 2-3, Ryan Ouzts 2-3

Crescent 6, Spring Valley 2

Aiken 4, Calhoun County 1

Swansea 6, Richland Northeast 2

WP: Michael Rish. Hitters: Swansea: Josiah Sightler: 2-4 2 RBI; Michael Rish: 1-3 2 RBI; Hunter Livingston: 1-3 2 RBI

Tuesday’s Schedule

Gilbert vs. Crescent, 9 a.m.

Calhoun County vs Richland Northeast, 11:15 a.m.

Swansea vs Aiken, 2:30 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs Spring Valley, 4:45 p.m

Bojangles Invitational

At Airport High School

White Knoll 9, Strom Thurmond 2

Strom Thurmond 4, Wren 4

Wren 8, White Knoll 2

Tuesday’s Schedule

Strom Thurmond vs. Mid-Carolina, 11 a.m.

Wren vs. Airport (championship), 1:30 p.m.

White Knoll vs. York, 4 p.m.

HIT Tournament

Brookland-Cayce 13, Montgomery County 5

WP: Adam Kissinger. Hitters: BC: Charpia 3-4, Sox 2-4, Edwards 2-2, Drew 2-3

GameDay Turf Richland-Kershaw Wooden Bat Tournament

Irmo 21, Crestwood 3

WP: Robert Wise Hitters: I: Trent Polly 3 hits; Payne Disque 2 hits; Jake Leslie 2 hits

Dreher 6, Grey Collegiate 4

WP: Ethan Mattox LP: Reece Fields SV: Craig Harrill Hitters: Dreher: Jacob Collins 3-5 2 RBI Matt Mintz 2 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 9, North Central 0

Camden 4, South Aiken 3

WP: Abbott. Hitters: C: Jake Tanner 1-3 RBI; Jacob Jordan 1-3 RBI; Matthew Cassidy 1-3 RBI

SOCCER

Nike Palmetto Cup

At Saluda Shoals

GIRLS

Tuesday

9 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Nation Ford, Field 4

9 a.m. – Gray Collegiate vs. Hartsville, Field 5

9 a.m. – Providence Athletic Club vs. York Prep, Field 6

3 p.m. – Hartsville vs. Providence Athletic Club, Field 4

3 p.m. – Nation Ford vs. Gray Collegiate, Field 5

3 p.m. – York Prep vs. A.C. Flora, Field 6

BOYS

Tuesday

11 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Newberry, Field 1

11 a.m. – Cardinal Newman vs. Lakeside-GA, Field 2

11 a.m. – Hanahan vs. Gilbert, Field 3

11 a.m. – Lexington vs. Swansea, Field 4

11 a.m. – Gray Collegiate vs. Ridge View, Field 5

11 a.m. – Blythewood vs. Clover, Field 6

1 p.m. – Gaffney vs. Eau Claire, Field 1

1 p.m. – Battery Creek vs. Indian River-VA, Field 2

1 p.m. – T.L. Hanna vs. Hartsville, Field 3

5 p.m. – Newberry vs. Gaffney, Field 1

5 p.m. – Eau Claire vs. A.C. Flora, Field 2

5 p.m. – Swansea vs. Battery Creek, Field 3

7 p.m. – Ridge View vs. T.L. Hanna, Field 1

7 p.m. – Lakeside-GA vs. Clover, Field 2

7 p.m. – Hanahan vs. Cardinal Newman, Field 3

7 p.m. – Gilbert vs. Blythewood, Field 4

7 p.m. – Hartsville vs. Gray Collegiate, Field 5

7 p.m. – Indian River-VA vs. Lexington, Field 6

