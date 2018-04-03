Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
Forest Acres Classic
At AC Flora
Tuesday
River Bluff 4, Colleton County 3
WP: Ricky Williams Hitters: Cameron Ferrell 3-4, Gray Burnett 2-3; Hunter Garris 2-3
Cardinal Newman 13, West Carteret 8
WP: Jake Rehling Hitters: CN: Tillman Geddings 1-3 3 R; Jake Rehling 1-3 RBI; Gage Jeffcoat 3 RBI
Miller School 10, Laurence Manning 0
AC Flora 9, Dutch Fork 4
WP: Caleb Speedy LP: Fulmer Hitters: DF: Crosby Jones 2-4 RBI; Bryan Helms 1-4 RBI; ACF: Elliott Thompson 1-3 3 RBI; Leighton Long 1-4 2 RBI; Harmon Cox 2-2 RBI; Willis Bethea 2-3 RBI; Wright 2-2 RBI
Wednesday
Laurence Manning vs. Colleton County, 11 a.m.
Miller School vs. River Bluff, 2 p.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.
AC Flora vs. West Carteret, 8 p.m.
South State Bank Invitational
Gilbert 10 Crescent 3
WP: Zach Schumpert LP: Brian Ford Hitters: G: Travis Elliott 2-3, Joey Parker 2-4
Richland Northeast 11, Calhoun County 6
Swansea 3, Aiken 2
Ben Lippen 8, Spring Valley 4
Wednesday’s games
Gilbert vs Swansea (championship), 9 a.m.
Richland Northeast vs. Crescent, 11:15 a.m.
Aiken vs. Ben Lippen, 1:30 p.m.
Calhoun County vs. Spring Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Bojangles Invitational
At Airport HS
White Knoll 7, York 1
WP: Jacob Horton Hitters: WK: Kameron Dunlap 2-4 HR, 2 SB; Jacob Horton 3-4
Airport 3, Wren 0 (Championship)
WP: Alan Farmer SV: Cam Beckham Hitters: A; (Tournament stats): Tyler Corbitt 3-8, 4 RBI (MVP); Beckham, 2-8 2 RBI; Brandon Caughman 4-8 2 RBI
GameDay Turf Richland-Kershaw Wooden Bat Tournament
Lugoff-Elgin 6, South Aiken 4
WP: Z. Branham SV: Bradwin Salmond Hitters: LE: Branham 1-3; Laffin 2-3 3 RBI; Dorton 1-2 RBI
Irmo 8. Gray Collegiate 5
WP: Payne Disque SV: Trent Polly Hitting I: Isaiah Canty 3-4, 4 RBI; Payne Disque 2-3; Luke Winslow 1-3, RBI: Austin Hinson 1-3, 1 RBI
Dreher 14, Crestwood 2
WP: Aidan Keup LP: BJ Beed Hitters D: Jacob Collins 2 RBI; Jay Washington 2 RBI; Matt Mintz 2-3 2 RBI; Aidan Keup 2-2 2 RBI; Luke Reynolds 2 RBI
SOCCER
Nike Palmetto Cup
Tuesday
GIRLS
Tuesday
A.C. Flora 2, Nation Ford 1
Gray Collegiate 6, Hartsville 0
Providence Athletic Club 5, York Prep 0
Providence Athletic Club 5, Hartsville 0
Nation Ford 2, Gray Collegiate 2
A.C. Flora 7, York Prep 0
BOYS
Cardinal Newman 5, Lakeside (Ga.) 0
Goals: CN: Payton Barber 4, Zach Williams Assists: Presnal, Binette, Dayhuff, Greenwood, Trimmier Keeper: Carson Bohannon
Hanahan 4, Gilbert 3
Goals: Kevin Alvarez, Angel Barraza, Ozvaldo Guijosa
Lexington 6, Swansea 0
Goals: L: Alex Karp, Campbell Shealy 3, Sam Pent, Jaxon Keene
Gray Collegiate 7, Ridge View 0
Blythewood 1, Clover 1
Gaffney 9, Eau Claire 0
Indian River 1, Battery Creek 0
T.L. Hanna 2, Hartsville 1
Gaffney 3, Newberry 0
A.C. Flora 13, Eau Claire 0
Battery Creek 6, Swansea 3
T.L. Hanna 6, Ridge View 1
Clover 3, Lakeside (Ga.) 0
Cardinal Newman 5, Hanahan 0
Goals: Payton Barber 3, Garen Presnal 2
Blythewood 3, Gilbert 1
Gray Collegiate 2, Hartsville 0
Lexington 4, Indian River 1
Goals: Ben Mayer, Campbell Shealy 2, Jaxon Keane
Wednesday’s schedule
GIRLS
9 a.m. – Hartsville vs. Nation Ford, Field 3
9 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Providence Athletic Club, Field 4
9 a.m. – Gray Collegiate vs. York Prep, Field 5
3 p.m. – 3rd Place Match, Field 5
3 p.m. – 5th Place Match, Field 6
7 p.m. – Championship, Field 5
BOYS
9 a.m. – Newberry vs. Eau Claire, Field 1
9 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Gaffney, Field 2
9 a.m. – Lexington vs. Battery Creek, Field 6
11 a.m. – Clover vs. Gilbert, Field 1
11 a.m. – Blythewood vs. Cardinal Newman, Field 2
11 a.m. – Lakeside-GA vs. Hanahan, Field 3
11 a.m. – Swansea vs. Indian River-VA, Field 4
11 a.m. – TL. Hanna vs. Gray Collegiate, Field 5
11 a.m. – Hartsville vs. Ridge View, Field 6
3 p.m. – 17-18, Field 1
3 p.m. – #13-16, Field 2
3 p.m. – 13-16, Field 3
5 p.m. – #9-12, Field 3
5 p.m. – #9-12, Field 4
5 p.m. – #5-8, Field 5
5 p.m. – #5-8, Field 6
7 p.m. – Semifinals, Field 3
7 p.m. – Semifinals, Field 4
USA Today Super 25 Boys Soccer poll
1. Wando 13-0-0
2. Westminster (Ga.) 12-0-0
3. Union (Okla.) 8-0-0
4. McCallie (Tenn.) 3-0-0
5. Westside (Neb.) 5-0-0
6. Issaquah (Wash.) 6-0-0
7. East Central (Okla.) 9-0-0
8. Walton (Ga.) 11-1-1
9. Iowa City West (Iowa) 0-0-0
10. Columbia River (Wash.) 8-0-0
11. Washington & Lee (Va.) 4-1-0
12. Springdale (Ark.) 9-0-1
13. Cambridge (Ga.) 12-1-0
14. Herriman (Utah) 7-0-0
15. Cardinal Newman 11-1-0
16. Conway (Ark.) 8-1-0
17. Dalton (Ga.) 12-2-0
18. Chattahoochee (Ga.) 9-0-2
19, James River (Va.) 4-0-0
20. Decatur (Ga.) 11-1-0
21. Houston (Tenn.) 4-0-1
22. Cross Keys (Ga.) 10-1-0
23. Kearney (Neb.) 4-0-0
24. Enterprise (Ala.) 13-1-0
25. Mount Vernon (Wash.) 5-1-0
