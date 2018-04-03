High School Sports

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

April 03, 2018 11:19 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

Forest Acres Classic

At AC Flora

Tuesday

River Bluff 4, Colleton County 3

WP: Ricky Williams Hitters: Cameron Ferrell 3-4, Gray Burnett 2-3; Hunter Garris 2-3

Cardinal Newman 13, West Carteret 8

WP: Jake Rehling Hitters: CN: Tillman Geddings 1-3 3 R; Jake Rehling 1-3 RBI; Gage Jeffcoat 3 RBI

Miller School 10, Laurence Manning 0

AC Flora 9, Dutch Fork 4

WP: Caleb Speedy LP: Fulmer Hitters: DF: Crosby Jones 2-4 RBI; Bryan Helms 1-4 RBI; ACF: Elliott Thompson 1-3 3 RBI; Leighton Long 1-4 2 RBI; Harmon Cox 2-2 RBI; Willis Bethea 2-3 RBI; Wright 2-2 RBI

Wednesday

Laurence Manning vs. Colleton County, 11 a.m.

Miller School vs. River Bluff, 2 p.m.

Cardinal Newman vs. Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.

AC Flora vs. West Carteret, 8 p.m.

South State Bank Invitational

Gilbert 10 Crescent 3

WP: Zach Schumpert LP: Brian Ford Hitters: G: Travis Elliott 2-3, Joey Parker 2-4

Richland Northeast 11, Calhoun County 6

Swansea 3, Aiken 2

Ben Lippen 8, Spring Valley 4

Wednesday’s games

Gilbert vs Swansea (championship), 9 a.m.

Richland Northeast vs. Crescent, 11:15 a.m.

Aiken vs. Ben Lippen, 1:30 p.m.

Calhoun County vs. Spring Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Bojangles Invitational

At Airport HS

White Knoll 7, York 1

WP: Jacob Horton Hitters: WK: Kameron Dunlap 2-4 HR, 2 SB; Jacob Horton 3-4

Airport 3, Wren 0 (Championship)

WP: Alan Farmer SV: Cam Beckham Hitters: A; (Tournament stats): Tyler Corbitt 3-8, 4 RBI (MVP); Beckham, 2-8 2 RBI; Brandon Caughman 4-8 2 RBI

GameDay Turf Richland-Kershaw Wooden Bat Tournament

Lugoff-Elgin 6, South Aiken 4

WP: Z. Branham SV: Bradwin Salmond Hitters: LE: Branham 1-3; Laffin 2-3 3 RBI; Dorton 1-2 RBI

Irmo 8. Gray Collegiate 5

WP: Payne Disque SV: Trent Polly Hitting I: Isaiah Canty 3-4, 4 RBI; Payne Disque 2-3; Luke Winslow 1-3, RBI: Austin Hinson 1-3, 1 RBI

Dreher 14, Crestwood 2

WP: Aidan Keup LP: BJ Beed Hitters D: Jacob Collins 2 RBI; Jay Washington 2 RBI; Matt Mintz 2-3 2 RBI; Aidan Keup 2-2 2 RBI; Luke Reynolds 2 RBI

SOCCER

Nike Palmetto Cup

Tuesday

GIRLS

Tuesday

A.C. Flora 2, Nation Ford 1

Gray Collegiate 6, Hartsville 0

Providence Athletic Club 5, York Prep 0

Providence Athletic Club 5, Hartsville 0

Nation Ford 2, Gray Collegiate 2

A.C. Flora 7, York Prep 0

BOYS

Cardinal Newman 5, Lakeside (Ga.) 0

Goals: CN: Payton Barber 4, Zach Williams Assists: Presnal, Binette, Dayhuff, Greenwood, Trimmier Keeper: Carson Bohannon

Hanahan 4, Gilbert 3

Goals: Kevin Alvarez, Angel Barraza, Ozvaldo Guijosa

Lexington 6, Swansea 0

Goals: L: Alex Karp, Campbell Shealy 3, Sam Pent, Jaxon Keene

Gray Collegiate 7, Ridge View 0

Blythewood 1, Clover 1

Gaffney 9, Eau Claire 0

Indian River 1, Battery Creek 0

T.L. Hanna 2, Hartsville 1

Gaffney 3, Newberry 0

A.C. Flora 13, Eau Claire 0

Battery Creek 6, Swansea 3

T.L. Hanna 6, Ridge View 1

Clover 3, Lakeside (Ga.) 0

Cardinal Newman 5, Hanahan 0

Goals: Payton Barber 3, Garen Presnal 2

Blythewood 3, Gilbert 1

Gray Collegiate 2, Hartsville 0

Lexington 4, Indian River 1

Goals: Ben Mayer, Campbell Shealy 2, Jaxon Keane

Wednesday’s schedule

GIRLS

9 a.m. – Hartsville vs. Nation Ford, Field 3

9 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Providence Athletic Club, Field 4

9 a.m. – Gray Collegiate vs. York Prep, Field 5

3 p.m. – 3rd Place Match, Field 5

3 p.m. – 5th Place Match, Field 6

7 p.m. – Championship, Field 5

BOYS

9 a.m. – Newberry vs. Eau Claire, Field 1

9 a.m. – A.C. Flora vs. Gaffney, Field 2

9 a.m. – Lexington vs. Battery Creek, Field 6

11 a.m. – Clover vs. Gilbert, Field 1

11 a.m. – Blythewood vs. Cardinal Newman, Field 2

11 a.m. – Lakeside-GA vs. Hanahan, Field 3

11 a.m. – Swansea vs. Indian River-VA, Field 4

11 a.m. – TL. Hanna vs. Gray Collegiate, Field 5

11 a.m. – Hartsville vs. Ridge View, Field 6

3 p.m. – 17-18, Field 1

3 p.m. – #13-16, Field 2

3 p.m. – 13-16, Field 3

5 p.m. – #9-12, Field 3

5 p.m. – #9-12, Field 4

5 p.m. – #5-8, Field 5

5 p.m. – #5-8, Field 6

7 p.m. – Semifinals, Field 3

7 p.m. – Semifinals, Field 4

USA Today Super 25 Boys Soccer poll

1. Wando 13-0-0

2. Westminster (Ga.) 12-0-0

3. Union (Okla.) 8-0-0

4. McCallie (Tenn.) 3-0-0

5. Westside (Neb.) 5-0-0

6. Issaquah (Wash.) 6-0-0

7. East Central (Okla.) 9-0-0

8. Walton (Ga.) 11-1-1

9. Iowa City West (Iowa) 0-0-0

10. Columbia River (Wash.) 8-0-0

11. Washington & Lee (Va.) 4-1-0

12. Springdale (Ark.) 9-0-1

13. Cambridge (Ga.) 12-1-0

14. Herriman (Utah) 7-0-0

15. Cardinal Newman 11-1-0

16. Conway (Ark.) 8-1-0

17. Dalton (Ga.) 12-2-0

18. Chattahoochee (Ga.) 9-0-2

19, James River (Va.) 4-0-0

20. Decatur (Ga.) 11-1-0

21. Houston (Tenn.) 4-0-1

22. Cross Keys (Ga.) 10-1-0

23. Kearney (Neb.) 4-0-0

24. Enterprise (Ala.) 13-1-0

25. Mount Vernon (Wash.) 5-1-0

