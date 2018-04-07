Blythewood players celebrate their win over TL Hanna on Friday in the SC Diamond Invitational at Blythewood High School. The Bengals advanced to the championship game and will play Summerville on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

April 07, 2018 12:10 AM

High schools

BASEBALL

SC Diamond Invitational

At Blythewood High School

Friday

Lexington 11, North Augusta 1 (5)

W: Andrew Romanoli L: Will Mottell Hitters: (L) Chase Crouch 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Noah Huthmaker 2-3, 2 RBI; John Carter 2-3, 2 RBI

T.L. Hanna 10, Spartanburg 0 (5)

W: Daniel Hart L: William Long Hitters: Gaines Yates 2-3, 2 RBI; James Parker 3-3, RBI

Lexington 7, Dorman 3

W: Nathan Roof L: Hunter Smith S: Ty Watts Hitters: (L) Chase Crouch 2-3, RBI; John Carter 2-3; Tristan Allen 2-3. (D) Jack Hennessy 2-3, RBI

Blythewood 13, T.L. Hanna 3

W: Landon Lucas L: Jackson Bryant Hitters: (B) Landon Lucas 2-3, 2 RBI; Josh Cowan 2-5, 2 RBI; Jordan Fleming 2-3. (TLH) Will McGregor HR, 2 RBI

Blythewood 5, Chapin 4

W: John Lanier L: Thomas Harmon S: Alex Canino Hitters: (B) Brady Carson 2-3, HR, 3 RBI. (C) Tyler Teal 2-3, 2 RBI; Tanner Steffy 2-4

Summerville 8, North Augusta 0

WP: AC Heaton LP: Brad Golden Hitters: S: John Cook 3-4 RBI; Daniel Lloyd 1-3 HR, RBI; Olin McCurry 2-4 RBI. NA: Jordan Flanders 2-3

Sunday’s schedule

Spartanburg vs. North Augusta, 9 a.m.

T.L. Hanna vs. Dorman, 11:30 p.m.

Lexington vs. Chapin, 2 p.m.

Summerville vs. Blythewood, 4:30 p.m. (Championship)

