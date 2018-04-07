Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High schools
BASEBALL
SC Diamond Invitational
At Blythewood High School
Friday
Lexington 11, North Augusta 1 (5)
W: Andrew Romanoli L: Will Mottell Hitters: (L) Chase Crouch 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Noah Huthmaker 2-3, 2 RBI; John Carter 2-3, 2 RBI
T.L. Hanna 10, Spartanburg 0 (5)
W: Daniel Hart L: William Long Hitters: Gaines Yates 2-3, 2 RBI; James Parker 3-3, RBI
Lexington 7, Dorman 3
W: Nathan Roof L: Hunter Smith S: Ty Watts Hitters: (L) Chase Crouch 2-3, RBI; John Carter 2-3; Tristan Allen 2-3. (D) Jack Hennessy 2-3, RBI
Blythewood 13, T.L. Hanna 3
W: Landon Lucas L: Jackson Bryant Hitters: (B) Landon Lucas 2-3, 2 RBI; Josh Cowan 2-5, 2 RBI; Jordan Fleming 2-3. (TLH) Will McGregor HR, 2 RBI
Blythewood 5, Chapin 4
W: John Lanier L: Thomas Harmon S: Alex Canino Hitters: (B) Brady Carson 2-3, HR, 3 RBI. (C) Tyler Teal 2-3, 2 RBI; Tanner Steffy 2-4
Summerville 8, North Augusta 0
WP: AC Heaton LP: Brad Golden Hitters: S: John Cook 3-4 RBI; Daniel Lloyd 1-3 HR, RBI; Olin McCurry 2-4 RBI. NA: Jordan Flanders 2-3
Sunday’s schedule
Spartanburg vs. North Augusta, 9 a.m.
T.L. Hanna vs. Dorman, 11:30 p.m.
Lexington vs. Chapin, 2 p.m.
Summerville vs. Blythewood, 4:30 p.m. (Championship)
