Blythewood wins SC Diamond Invitational

Blythewood used a big second inning on its way to winning the S.C. Diamond Invitational championship.
The Bengals scored six runs in the second inning and held off a late Summerville rally for the 8-5 win Sunday. It was Blythewood’s third tournament title, with the others coming in 2013 and 2014.
“This was a big boost for us,” said Blythewood coach Banks Faulkner. “Before this tournament, we went back to old school fundamental baseball and doing things the right way. I think it showed in that big inning.”
South Carolina commit Landon Lucas went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the pivotal second inning. Lucas was named tournament MVP. The sophomore was 5-for-13 with two homers and eight RBI and also picked up the win on the mound against TL Hanna on Friday.
Ben Lang-Spittler was 3-for-4 with a solo homer for Blythewood and was named to the all-tournament team. Brady Carson had three hits and two RBI.
Gamecocks signee and all-tournament selection Daniel Lloyd was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI for the Green Wave. Brody Hopkins was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hopkins and Lloyd reached base to begin the seventh but Cole Riley came in and got the final three outs for the save. Alex Canino picked up the win for the Bengals.
Comments