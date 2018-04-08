A.C. Flora standout commits to Clemson baseball

A.C. Flora senior Will Bethea verbally committed to play baseball at Clemson on Sunday.
The outfielder/pitcher chose the Tigers over College of Charleston. Clemson coaches watched Bethea at the Forest Acres Classic on Monday.
Bethea could sign as early as Wednesday when the spring signing period begins. He is being recruited as an outfielder and pitcher by the Tigers.
“Coach Lee is an awesome coach and it is a great opportunity to compete at the highest level,” Bethea said.
Bethea was the Most Outstanding Player in the Forest Acres Classic in helping the Falcons to the championship. On the season, he is hitting .435 with three homers, 13 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
On the mound, Bethea is 2-2 in seven appearances with a 2.49 ERA. He has struck out 29 in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
Comments