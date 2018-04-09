Late Camden girls' basketball coach selected to SC Coaches Hall of Fame

Former Camden girls basketball coach Mike Culp will be part of this year’s class for the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Culp was the winningest coach in Camden athletic history, with 538 victories in his 34 years as head coach. He won 67.8 percent of his games led the Bulldogs to the 1982 Class 4A state championship with a 53-37 win over Midland Valley.
Culp died on Jan. 20, 2010 at age 63, following an extended illness. The basketball court at Camden was dedicated in Culp’s honor in 2011.
Culp is part of a five-member class, which includes Lee Central girls basketball coach Dorothy Fortune, former Conway football coach Chuck Jordan, Hillcrest volleyball coach Carol Lynn Avant and Landrum baseball coach and athletic director Steve Coley (deceased),
The new class will be inducted July 22, at the 26th Annual Awards Banquet at Charleston Area Convention Center.
