Irmo running back commits to ACC school

Irmo running back Kendrell Flowers verbally committed to Wake Forest on Tuesday.
Flowers visited the school over the weekend and attended the Demon Deacons’ spring game. Wake Forest offered him back in February.
“We have been talking four to five months when I went down there I had a chance to sit down with academic advisors. They have very good courses that I'm interested in and can really help develop me as a person,” Flowers said. “Watching their offense at the spring game, they are uptempo and run some of the similar things we run here at Irmo so I would be very familiar with their playbook.”
Flowers plans to enroll early in hopes to get on the field earlier at running back and special teams. The 6-foot, 200-pound back is a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ranked No. 6 in South Carolina for Class of 2019.
Flowers also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Purdue, Old Dominion, Kent State and Toledo among others.
This season, Flowers moved over from receive to running back and rushed for 747 yards, caught 24 passes for 472 yards with 12 total TDs for the Yellow Jackets.
