High School Sports

April 13, 2018 2:21 PM

SCHSL state lacrosse playoff schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Lacrosse State Playoff Schedule

BOYS

Class 5A

April 17

James Island at Dorman

River Bluff at Blythewood

Riverside at Fort Mill

Clover at Wando

JL Mann at Mauldin

Spartanburg at Lexington

Nation Ford at Byrnes

Socastee at Dutch Fork

Class 4A Boys

April 17

A.C. Flora first-round bye

Eastside at Chapin

Christ Church at Greenville (April 19)

Myrtle Beach at Bishop England

Oceanside Collegiate at Hilton Head Island

Waccamaw at St. James

May River at Academic Magnet

GIRLS

Class 5A

April 17

Woodmont at JLMann

Blythewood at Carolina Forest

Byrnes at Riverside

Spring Valley at Wando

Dutch Fork at Fort Mill

Hillcrest at Dorman

Clover at Socastee

Boiling Springs at Spartanburg

Class 4A Girls

April 17

Chapin first-round bye

A.C. Flora at Greenville

St. Joseph’s at Eastside

Christ Church first-round bye

Myrtle Beach at Bishop England

Oceanside Collegiate at Bluffton

Waccamaw at St. James

May River at Hilton Head Island

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

View more video

High School Sports