Dreher's Jacory Patterson shines at Bojangles Classic

Jacory Patterson didn’t disappoint in his final Bojangles Track and Field Classic.
The Dreher senior and Virginia Tech signee won the 100 and 200 at the annual event held at Spring Valley High School.
Patterson ran a 10.40 in the 100, finishing ahead of Lugoff-Elgin’s Gatlin Lawson (10.51). White Knoll’s Alan Alvarez (10.68) was fourth.
In the 200, Patterson came close to breaking Ryan Clark’s meet record of 20.71. He finished with a 20.79, ahead of South Fayette’s Seth Holloway (21.23). Alvarez was fifth with a 21.62.
Patterson's wasn’t the only winning performance from the Midlands in the meet. Westwood captured first in the boys’ 4x100 relay race. The Redhawk team of Trinni Feggett, Torran Goings, Montre Miller and Dermonti Romey finished with a time of 40.79.
Other area top eight finishes on the boys’ side were A.C. Flora’s Tyler Jeffers (8th, 800), Lower Richland’s Tyler Graves (5th, 110 hurdles, 6th, 400 hurdles), White Knoll’s LJ Gray (7th, 110 hurdles), Spring Valley’s Quincy Hill (8th, 400 hurdles), Irmo’s Darius Weathers (6th, triple jump), Dutch Fork’s Dallas Wise (3rd, high jump), Blythewood’s Robert Braswell (T-6, high jump), Spring Valley’s Manny Moore (T-6, high jump) and Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall (5th, discus).
On the girls’ side, it was White Knoll’s Rhone Allen (3rd, 200, 6th, 400), Heathwood Hall’s Maryah Nasir (7th, 800), A.C. Flora’s Hannah Twine (8th, 3,200), Ridge View (4th, 4x100 relay), Westwood (6th, 4x100 relay), Spring Valley (5th, 4x400 relay, 8th, 4x100 relay), Hammond’s Mikayla Turner (5th, high jump), Irmo’s Taylor Buchanan (6th, high jump), Chapin’s Carter Unger (7th, pole vault), Columbia’s Syteria Dorsey (4th, shot put) and Batesburg-Leesville’s Tylashia West (7th, shot put).
Bojangles Classic Winners
GIRLS
100: Haley Bishop, Nation Ford, 11:83; 200: Zariere Dumas, Hillcrest, 24:37; 400: Angel Frank, Summerville, 56;33; 800: Anna Marian Block, Athens Academy, 2:11.97; 1,600: Sarah LaTour, Cuthbertson, 5:07.12; 3,200: Ava Dobson, St. Joseph’s, 10:41.95; 100 hurdles: Sierra Fletcher, Southeast Raleigh, 13.91; 400 hurdles: Arianna Rivera, Providence, 1:02.10; 4x100 relay: Nation Ford, 47.17; 4x400 relay: Providence, 3:56.88; 4x800 relay: South Forsyth, 9:26.56; Triple jump: Auyana Carson, Woodland, 40-03; High jump: Morgan Smalls, Panther Creek, 5-10.50; Pole vault: Lindsay Absher, 12-10; Shot put: Veronica Fraley, Wakefield, 46-00; Discus:
BOYS
100: Jacory Patterson, Dreher, 10:40; 200: Jacory Patterson, Dreher, 20.79; 400: Trey Johnson, Wakefield, 47.26; 800: Ian Delgado, Green Hope, 1:53.53; 1,600: Brent Bailey, Ocean Lakes, 4:18.48; 3,200: Sam Gillman, Hilton Head, 9.09.71; 110 hurdles: Quavian White, Greer, 14:03; 400 hurdles: Emmanuel Waller, Glass EC, 52:29; 4x100 relay: Westwood, 40.96; 4x800 relay: Weddington, 7:49.52; Triple jump: Keyshawn King, Liberty, 51:04-25; High jump: Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek, 6-10.00; Pole vault: Spencer Evans, Lake Norman, 16-00.00; Shot put: Discus: Joshua Sobota, Bearden, 181-00.
