High School Sports

Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

April 13, 2018 11:02 PM

BASEBALL

Spring Valley 3, Dutch Fork 2

W: Baker L: Hanko S: Tolar Hitters: (SV) Miller 2-3, RBI (DF) Reeves HR, RBI

River Bluff 5, Irmo 1

W: Hunter Garris Hitters: (RB) Jackson Hannon HR, 2 RBI; Noah Lebron 2 RBI; Alex Urban 2-3

Brookland-Cayce 5, Edisto 4

W: Chandler Sox S: Aubrey Richardson Hitters (BC) Reed Charpia 2-4, 2 RBI; Aubrey Richardson 2-4, RBI

Strom Thurmond 1, Gilbert 0

W: Peyton Smith

Blythewood 14, White Knoll 5

W: Landon Lucas Hitters: (WK) Nance 2-3, 2 RBI; Horton 2-5, RBI. (B) Landon Lucas 3-5, RBI; John Lanier 3-4, RBI; Ben Lang-Spittler 2-4, RBI; Jordan Flemming 3-4, 4 RBI

Dreher 10, A.C. Flora 1

W: Matt Mintz L: Bethea Hitters: (D) Jay Washington 2 hits; Jacob Collins 3 RBI; Matt Mintz 2 RBI. (ACF) Will Bethea 2 hits

Cardinal Newman 8, Hammond 7 (12)

W: Tanner Garrison L: Wilson McCall Hitters: (CN) AJ DePalma 3-3, 4 BB, 2 RBI; Garrison 3-6; Tillman Geddings 3-7, 3 R; Jake Rehling 2-6; Jake Tanner 2-5. (H) Graham Wilson 2-7; Ford Pugh 2-6; Tucker Toman 2-4

Ben Lippen 6, Edmund Burke 5

W: Ryan Ashe Hitters: (BL) Will Taylor 3-4; Lee Metts 2-3, Tripp Williams 2-4, 3 RBI

Airport 9, Aiken 8

W: Parker Whittle Hitters: (Air) Simms Owens 2 hits, game-winning RBI

Pelion 5, Swansea 4

W: Alex Pegues L: Alex Sandifer Hitters: (P) Jacolby Myers 3 hits, 2 RBI; Tanner Shumpert 2 hits; Drew Boozer 2 hits, 2 RBI. (S) Thomas Lackey 2 hits

SOFTBALL

Gilbert 19, Strom Thurmond 0

W: Madison Pride L: Aubrey Elsa Hitters: (G) Madison Pride 3-5, 4 R; Gracen Chambless HR, 4 RBI; Michaela Derrick 2-3, R, 2B, RBI; Lexie Day 2-2, R, RBI

Gray Collegiate 13, Oceanside Collegiate 2 (5)

W: Carsten Puckett Hitters: (GC) Abbi Helms 2 RBI; Carsten Puckett 4-4, 4 RBI; Henderson 2-3, 2 RBI; Thackston 2-2, RBI

White Knoll 9, River Bluff 1

W: Andrea Lyon (15 Ks) Hitters: (WK) Ginna Leaphart 3 hits, HR, 3 RBI; Andrea Lyon HR; Libby Williams 2 H; Breanna Workman 2 H

Ridge View 13, Richland Northeast 3

Airport 16 Aiken 1 (3)

W: Musser. Hitters: (Air) Dorn 3-4, RBI; Musser 3-3, 3 RBI; Weaver 2-2, RBI.

Lexington 1, Dutch Fork 0

W: Allie Light Hitters: (L) Denaed Santini 2-3; Samantha Montgomery walk-off RBI single

Dreher 12, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 (Game 1)

W: JKayla Washington Hitters: (D) Caroline Peel 2 RBI

Dreher 19, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 (Game 2)

W: JKayla Washington L: K. Coleman. Hitters (D) Auzjah Taylor 2 hits; Caroline Peel 2 hits, 3 RBI; Makayla Seawright 2 hits; Maggie Marsh 2 hits, 4 RBI

Swansea 18, Pelion 1 (3)

Lugoff-Elgin 15, Lakewood 0

W: Emma Spradley L: A. Clark Hitters: (LE) Caitlyn Curry 3-4, 2 RBI; Emily Vinson 2-3, RBI; Hailey Mock 2-3, RBI

BOYS SOCCER

Blythewood 2, Heathwood Hall 0

Goals: Vance Strobel, Paddy Orr

Dutch Fork 1, Lexington 0

Goal: Damon Williams

Spring Valley 3, Irmo 1

Goals: (SV) Jacob Ayala, Thomas McLean, Tyler White

Ridge View 2, Richland Northeast 1

Chapin 3, A.C. Flora 0

Goals: Connor Wray 2, Austin Belue

River Bluff 4, White Knoll 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Lexington 4, Dutch Fork 0

Goals: MK Waters 3, Megan Classer

A.C. Flora 2, Chapin 1

Cardinal Newman 7, Hammond 0

River Bluff 4, White Knoll 0

LACROSSE

State Playoff Schedule

BOYS

Class 5A

April 17

James Island at Dorman

River Bluff at Blythewood

Riverside at Fort Mill

Clover at Wando

JL Mann at Mauldin

Spartanburg at Lexington

Nation Ford at Byrnes

Socastee at Dutch Fork

Class 4A Boys

April 17

A.C. Flora first-round bye

Eastside at Chapin

Christ Church at Greenville (April 19)

Myrtle Beach at Bishop England

Oceanside Collegiate at Hilton Head Island

Waccamaw at St. James

May River at Academic Magnet

GIRLS

Class 5A

April 17

Woodmont at JLMann

Blythewood at Carolina Forest

Byrnes at Riverside

Spring Valley at Wando

Dutch Fork at Fort Mill

Hillcrest at Dorman

Clover at Socastee

Boiling Springs at Spartanburg

Class 4A Girls

April 17

Chapin first-round bye

A.C. Flora at Greenville

St. Joseph’s at Eastside

Christ Church first-round bye

Myrtle Beach at Bishop England

Oceanside Collegiate at Bluffton

Waccamaw at St. James

May River at Hilton Head Island

  Comments  