Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

BASEBALL
Spring Valley 3, Dutch Fork 2
W: Baker L: Hanko S: Tolar Hitters: (SV) Miller 2-3, RBI (DF) Reeves HR, RBI
River Bluff 5, Irmo 1
W: Hunter Garris Hitters: (RB) Jackson Hannon HR, 2 RBI; Noah Lebron 2 RBI; Alex Urban 2-3
Brookland-Cayce 5, Edisto 4
W: Chandler Sox S: Aubrey Richardson Hitters (BC) Reed Charpia 2-4, 2 RBI; Aubrey Richardson 2-4, RBI
Strom Thurmond 1, Gilbert 0
W: Peyton Smith
Blythewood 14, White Knoll 5
W: Landon Lucas Hitters: (WK) Nance 2-3, 2 RBI; Horton 2-5, RBI. (B) Landon Lucas 3-5, RBI; John Lanier 3-4, RBI; Ben Lang-Spittler 2-4, RBI; Jordan Flemming 3-4, 4 RBI
Dreher 10, A.C. Flora 1
W: Matt Mintz L: Bethea Hitters: (D) Jay Washington 2 hits; Jacob Collins 3 RBI; Matt Mintz 2 RBI. (ACF) Will Bethea 2 hits
Cardinal Newman 8, Hammond 7 (12)
W: Tanner Garrison L: Wilson McCall Hitters: (CN) AJ DePalma 3-3, 4 BB, 2 RBI; Garrison 3-6; Tillman Geddings 3-7, 3 R; Jake Rehling 2-6; Jake Tanner 2-5. (H) Graham Wilson 2-7; Ford Pugh 2-6; Tucker Toman 2-4
Ben Lippen 6, Edmund Burke 5
W: Ryan Ashe Hitters: (BL) Will Taylor 3-4; Lee Metts 2-3, Tripp Williams 2-4, 3 RBI
Airport 9, Aiken 8
W: Parker Whittle Hitters: (Air) Simms Owens 2 hits, game-winning RBI
Pelion 5, Swansea 4
W: Alex Pegues L: Alex Sandifer Hitters: (P) Jacolby Myers 3 hits, 2 RBI; Tanner Shumpert 2 hits; Drew Boozer 2 hits, 2 RBI. (S) Thomas Lackey 2 hits
SOFTBALL
Gilbert 19, Strom Thurmond 0
W: Madison Pride L: Aubrey Elsa Hitters: (G) Madison Pride 3-5, 4 R; Gracen Chambless HR, 4 RBI; Michaela Derrick 2-3, R, 2B, RBI; Lexie Day 2-2, R, RBI
Gray Collegiate 13, Oceanside Collegiate 2 (5)
W: Carsten Puckett Hitters: (GC) Abbi Helms 2 RBI; Carsten Puckett 4-4, 4 RBI; Henderson 2-3, 2 RBI; Thackston 2-2, RBI
White Knoll 9, River Bluff 1
W: Andrea Lyon (15 Ks) Hitters: (WK) Ginna Leaphart 3 hits, HR, 3 RBI; Andrea Lyon HR; Libby Williams 2 H; Breanna Workman 2 H
Ridge View 13, Richland Northeast 3
Airport 16 Aiken 1 (3)
W: Musser. Hitters: (Air) Dorn 3-4, RBI; Musser 3-3, 3 RBI; Weaver 2-2, RBI.
Lexington 1, Dutch Fork 0
W: Allie Light Hitters: (L) Denaed Santini 2-3; Samantha Montgomery walk-off RBI single
Dreher 12, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 (Game 1)
W: JKayla Washington Hitters: (D) Caroline Peel 2 RBI
Dreher 19, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 (Game 2)
W: JKayla Washington L: K. Coleman. Hitters (D) Auzjah Taylor 2 hits; Caroline Peel 2 hits, 3 RBI; Makayla Seawright 2 hits; Maggie Marsh 2 hits, 4 RBI
Swansea 18, Pelion 1 (3)
Lugoff-Elgin 15, Lakewood 0
W: Emma Spradley L: A. Clark Hitters: (LE) Caitlyn Curry 3-4, 2 RBI; Emily Vinson 2-3, RBI; Hailey Mock 2-3, RBI
BOYS SOCCER
Blythewood 2, Heathwood Hall 0
Goals: Vance Strobel, Paddy Orr
Dutch Fork 1, Lexington 0
Goal: Damon Williams
Spring Valley 3, Irmo 1
Goals: (SV) Jacob Ayala, Thomas McLean, Tyler White
Ridge View 2, Richland Northeast 1
Chapin 3, A.C. Flora 0
Goals: Connor Wray 2, Austin Belue
River Bluff 4, White Knoll 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Lexington 4, Dutch Fork 0
Goals: MK Waters 3, Megan Classer
A.C. Flora 2, Chapin 1
Cardinal Newman 7, Hammond 0
River Bluff 4, White Knoll 0
LACROSSE
State Playoff Schedule
BOYS
Class 5A
April 17
James Island at Dorman
River Bluff at Blythewood
Riverside at Fort Mill
Clover at Wando
JL Mann at Mauldin
Spartanburg at Lexington
Nation Ford at Byrnes
Socastee at Dutch Fork
Class 4A Boys
April 17
A.C. Flora first-round bye
Eastside at Chapin
Christ Church at Greenville (April 19)
Myrtle Beach at Bishop England
Oceanside Collegiate at Hilton Head Island
Waccamaw at St. James
May River at Academic Magnet
GIRLS
Class 5A
April 17
Woodmont at JLMann
Blythewood at Carolina Forest
Byrnes at Riverside
Spring Valley at Wando
Dutch Fork at Fort Mill
Hillcrest at Dorman
Clover at Socastee
Boiling Springs at Spartanburg
Class 4A Girls
April 17
Chapin first-round bye
A.C. Flora at Greenville
St. Joseph’s at Eastside
Christ Church first-round bye
Myrtle Beach at Bishop England
Oceanside Collegiate at Bluffton
Waccamaw at St. James
May River at Hilton Head Island
